February 20, 2020

02/20/2020 | 08:31am EST

Responding to the latest Retail Sales Index from the ONS, Kyle Monk, Head of Retail Insights and Analytics at the British Retail Consortium, said:

'UK sales volumes up rose a modest 0.9% month-on-month in January, the first rise since October. Suggesting that the rise in consumer confidence since the December election may have lifted willingness to spend. A rise in sales, coupled with the tightness in the labour market and inflation accelerating ahead of forecast, adds to the case that the Bank of England should hold off cutting interest rates. However, weakness over the festive period means that sales volumes are only up 0.8% year on year and still down 0.8% on 3-month by 3-month basis. Despite the slight rally seen in January, markets have failed to react.

'It is essential progress is made quickly in the upcoming EU trade negotiations otherwise the UK risks squandering any boost to consumer confidence. Without a comprehensive deal, food and other goods will face extensive tariffs, checks and delays at the border - raising costs and creating disruption for consumers.'

Disclaimer

BRC - British Retail Consortium published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 13:30:22 UTC
