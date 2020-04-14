Log in
February 2020 U.S. Airline Traffic Data (Preliminary)

04/14/2020 | 11:08am EDT
Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2020

U.S. airlines carried 6.7% more scheduled service passengers in February 2020 than in February 2019, according to preliminary data filed with the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) by the 25 airlines that carry the most passengers.

The 25 airlines carry 99% of the total passengers traveling on U.S. airlines.

February 2020 passenger numbers for 25 carriers with the most passengers:

  • Total: 67.6 million passengers in February 2020, up 6.7% from February 2019 (63.3M)
  • Domestic: 59.6 million passengers in February 2020, up 7.5% from February 2019 (55.5M)
  • International: 7.91 million passengers in February 2020, up 1.0% from February 2019 (7.84M)

U.S. airline traffic reports are filed monthly with BTS. Final February data will be released on May 14. Complete international data by origin and destination will be released on Aug. 13.

President Trump issued an order on Jan. 31 restricting travel to the U.S. from China. He issued an additional order on March 11 restricting travel to the U.S. from certain European countries.

Systemwide Passengers

February 2020 would be the 29th consecutive month of increases in U.S. airlines passengers from the same month of the previous year dating back to October 2017. During those 29 months, only the 8.8% increase from December 2018 to December 2019 was a larger year-to-year increase than the 6.7% rise from February 2019 to February 2020.

Disclaimer

BTS - Bureau of Transportation Statistics published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 15:07:10 UTC
