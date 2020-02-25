Log in
February 25, 2020 - Theodoros Adamakopoulos and others v. Republic of Cyprus (ICSID Case No. ARB/15/49) Decision on Jurisdiction (February 7, 2020)

02/25/2020 | 04:37pm EST
  • Subject of Dispute:
    Banking enterprise
  • Economic Sector:
    Finance
  • Instrument(s) Invoked: i
    BIT Cyprus - Greece 1992, BIT Belgium-Luxembourg - Cyprus 1991
  • Applicable Rules:
    ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
  • (a)Original Proceeding
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      CNP Asfalistikes Praktoriakes Ergasies S.A. (Greek), CNP Zois S.A. (Greek), Domissima S.A. (Greek), Eltek S.A. (Greek), Global Equity Investments S.A. (Luxembourg), Ilektra Adamantidou (Greek), Maria Alamanidou (Greek), Theodoros Adamakopoulos (Greek), Vasileios Adamopoulos (Greek), Vinez S.A. (Greek)
      See attached full list of Claimants
    • Respondent(s):
      Republic of Cyprus (Cypriot)
    • Date Registered:
      December 17, 2015
    • Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
      September 28, 2016
      • Composition of Tribunal
      • President:
        Donald M. MCRAE (Canadian, New Zealand) - Appointed by the Chairman of the Administrative Council
      • Arbitrators:
        Alejandro ESCOBAR (Chilean, U.S.) - Appointed by the Claimant(s)
        Marcelo G. KOHEN (Argentine) - Appointed by the Respondent(s)
      • Initial Composition of Tribunal:
      • President:
        Donald M. MCRAE (Canadian, New Zealand) - Appointed by the Chairman of the Administrative Council
      • Arbitrators:
        Francisco ORREGO VICUÑA (Chilean) - Appointed by the Claimant(s)
        Marcelo G. KOHEN (Argentine) - Appointed by the Respondent(s)
      • Reconstituted:
        November 9, 2018: Alejandro ESCOBAR (U.S. ,Chilean) appointed following the passing away of Francisco ORREGO VICUÑA (Chilean)
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Fietta, London, U.K.
        Grant & Eisenhofer P.A., New York, NY
        Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, Radnor, PA, U.S.A
        Kyros Law, Athens, Greece
        Chrysthia Papacleovoulou, Nicosia, Cyprus

        Respondent(s):

        Attorney General's Office, Nicosia, Cyprus
        Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle, New York, NY, U.S.A., and Paris, France

      • Language(s) of Proceeding:
        English
      • Status of Proceeding:
        Pending
      • Latest Development:
        February 7, 2020 - The Tribunal issues a decision on jurisdiction.

Disclaimer

ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 21:34:08 UTC
