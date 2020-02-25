|
February 25, 2020 - Theodoros Adamakopoulos and others v. Republic of Cyprus (ICSID Case No. ARB/15/49) Decision on Jurisdiction (February 7, 2020)
02/25/2020 | 04:37pm EST
(a)Original Proceeding
Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
CNP Asfalistikes Praktoriakes Ergasies S.A. (Greek), CNP Zois S.A. (Greek), Domissima S.A. (Greek), Eltek S.A. (Greek), Global Equity Investments S.A. (Luxembourg), Ilektra Adamantidou (Greek), Maria Alamanidou (Greek), Theodoros Adamakopoulos (Greek), Vasileios Adamopoulos (Greek), Vinez S.A. (Greek)See attached full list of Claimants
Respondent(s):
Republic of Cyprus (Cypriot)
Date Registered:
December 17, 2015
Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
September 28, 2016
Composition of Tribunal
-
President:
Donald M. MCRAE
(Canadian, New Zealand) - Appointed by the Chairman of the Administrative Council
Arbitrators:
Alejandro ESCOBAR (Chilean, U.S.) - Appointed by the Claimant(s)Marcelo G. KOHEN
(Argentine) - Appointed by the Respondent(s)
Disclaimer
ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 21:34:08 UTC
