February DetermiNews: A Review of the Month in Source to Pay and Contract Management

02/28/2019 | 04:21am EST

Seems like a lot of February news got buried beneath the Polar Vortex (along with large portions of the US), but the two biggest stories to come out of Determine this month were the launch of our Contract Management App for Salesforce, and the announcement that the company has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Corcentric. Glad it's the shortest month of the year.

Whether you personally use Salesforce in your daily work or not, having a contract management solution that is integrated with it provides important benefits for other teams in your organization. While the platform itself is primarily a CRM tool for sales and marketing to manage customers and prospects, it is a springboard to help accelerate business results by streamlining contract creation. Those contracts will impact your broader company, from sourcing and procurement to finance and AP. The better and faster they can be compliantly created, managed and collaborated on, the better for everyone.

Especially now, as you get a month closer to the end-of-quarter (and the madness it creates). To that end, February DetermiNews has some practical solutions and inspiration to help you along.

Perfect Fit

Driving the future of source-to-pay together. Read On »

Sales 'Apportunity'

Manage contracts where you manage contacts. Read On »

Shared Value

Procurement and sales both rely on contracts. Listen In »

Bottle Rocket

Make contracts your sales cycle accelerators. Read On »

Risk Arbitrage

Look at risk inside and out to mitigate it. Read On »

Relationship Leverage

Turning opportunities into business results. Download Yours »

Visible Gains

For Domitys, visibility means control. Watch Now »

Reflect or Deflect?

Procurement needs to look inside to manage risk. Read On »

Disclaimer

Determine Inc. published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 09:20:03 UTC
