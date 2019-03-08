Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

February's Hiring Chill Will Make the Fed Even More Patient

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 11:18am EST

By Nick Timiraos

The February employment report, with unsettling signs of a sharp hiring slowdown despite rising wages, bolsters Federal Reserve officials' decision to stop raising interest rates.

The central bank signaled in January that it was moving to the sidelines after raising its short-term benchmark rate four times last year.

Since then, several Fed officials have stopped talking about further raising rates at all, a change since December when the Fed projected two increases in 2019.

Fed officials have been assessing whether market turmoil, trade tensions and a partial government shutdown at the end of 2018 left a mark on the U.S. economy.

The Labor Department's report of a hiring stall in February comes after other signs pointing to a slowdown. The housing sector weakened last year. Reports on retail sales in December showed surprising deterioration, and surveys of purchasing manufacturers have pointed to some softness in the manufacturing sector.

Potential labor-market weakness is notable because until now, hiring has been the economy's bright spot.

The report released Friday comes with an asterisk: The payroll readings may have been distorted by the record 35-day partial government shutdown that ended in January after putting hundreds of thousands of federal employees on furlough.

A separate survey showed the unemployment rate edged down to 3.8% in February from 4% in January.

Fed officials will want to see at least another month of data on hiring to determine the extent to which the strong run of hiring has in fact slowed. Payrolls for January and December were revised up slightly, meaning that despite the weak February figures, employers still added an average of 186,000 jobs per month over the past three months.

Either way, Friday's report will make Fed officials even more patient about deciding their next rate move.

The policy makers have been trying to engineer a slowdown in the pace of hiring because of skepticism that employers can add more than 200,000 workers every month without fueling excessive inflation or financial imbalances. They want the economic expansion to continue as long as possible, and they see preventing a boom-and-bust cycle as an important part of that goal.

The February report is likely to further tamp down talk about the need to raise interest rates. Most immediately, it could convince more officials to lower their projected interest rate path at the Fed's March 19-20 meeting to show that no further increases will be needed this year under their baseline economic forecast.

If future economic reports later this year highlight a serious deterioration in the outlook, that could put interest-rate cuts on the table.

The report included a couple of bright spots. Wages for private-sector employees rose 3.4% over the past year, the highest such reading of the nearly decadelong expansion. And the share of people who were employed or looking for jobs held at 63.2%, a five-year high.

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:40aNATIONAL ENERGY BOARD GOVERNMENT OF CANADA : 2018 Crude Oil Annual Export Summary
PU
11:38aWall Street drops on paltry jobs growth, global slowdown worries
RE
11:35aWORST START TO YEAR FOR EQUITY FLOWS SINCE 2008 : Baml
RE
11:30aCanada court rejects bid by SNC-Lavalin to review decision for trial
RE
11:30aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 142-142 - REPORT on the proposal for a directive of the European Parliament and of the Council on unfair trading practices in business-to-business relationships in the food supply chain - A8-0309/2018(142-142)
PU
11:30aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 079-079 - REPORT on the proposal for a directive of the European Parliament and of the Council on combating fraud and counterfeiting of non-cash means of payment and replacing Council Framework Decision 2001/413/JHA - A8-0276/2018(079-079)
PU
11:30aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 144-144 - REPORT on the proposal for a directive of the European Parliament and of the Council on unfair trading practices in business-to-business relationships in the food supply chain - A8-0309/2018(144-144)
PU
11:27aEXCLUSIVE : Apax tests appetite for $1.6 billion sale of IT firm Engineering - sources
RE
11:25aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : 2019 International Women's Day – Statement by the ECOWAS Commission President
PU
11:25aEURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) : The ECB takes action
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK : DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK CEOS RESUME TALKS: Focus magazine
2INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC : EXCLUSIVE: SEC scrutinizes fairness of stock exchange pricing
3888 HOLDINGS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY : Ladbrokes-owner GVC Holdings falls 18 percent as top bosses cut bets
4BAYER AG : BAYER : Correction to Second Roundup Weedkiller Trial
5EMERSON ELECTRIC : EMERSON ELECTRIC : As trade wars rage, Emerson plots new U.S. expansion

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.