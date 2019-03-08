February's Hiring Chill Will Make the Fed Even More Patient

By Nick Timiraos

The February employment report, with unsettling signs of a sharp hiring slowdown despite rising wages, bolsters Federal Reserve officials' decision to stop raising interest rates.

The central bank signaled in January that it was moving to the sidelines after raising its short-term benchmark rate four times last year.

Since then, several Fed officials have stopped talking about further raising rates at all, a change since December when the Fed projected two increases in 2019.

Fed officials have been assessing whether market turmoil, trade tensions and a partial government shutdown at the end of 2018 left a mark on the U.S. economy.

The Labor Department's report of a hiring stall in February comes after other signs pointing to a slowdown. The housing sector weakened last year. Reports on retail sales in December showed surprising deterioration, and surveys of purchasing manufacturers have pointed to some softness in the manufacturing sector.

Potential labor-market weakness is notable because until now, hiring has been the economy's bright spot.

The report released Friday comes with an asterisk: The payroll readings may have been distorted by the record 35-day partial government shutdown that ended in January after putting hundreds of thousands of federal employees on furlough.

A separate survey showed the unemployment rate edged down to 3.8% in February from 4% in January.

Fed officials will want to see at least another month of data on hiring to determine the extent to which the strong run of hiring has in fact slowed. Payrolls for January and December were revised up slightly, meaning that despite the weak February figures, employers still added an average of 186,000 jobs per month over the past three months.

Either way, Friday's report will make Fed officials even more patient about deciding their next rate move.

The policy makers have been trying to engineer a slowdown in the pace of hiring because of skepticism that employers can add more than 200,000 workers every month without fueling excessive inflation or financial imbalances. They want the economic expansion to continue as long as possible, and they see preventing a boom-and-bust cycle as an important part of that goal.

The February report is likely to further tamp down talk about the need to raise interest rates. Most immediately, it could convince more officials to lower their projected interest rate path at the Fed's March 19-20 meeting to show that no further increases will be needed this year under their baseline economic forecast.

If future economic reports later this year highlight a serious deterioration in the outlook, that could put interest-rate cuts on the table.

The report included a couple of bright spots. Wages for private-sector employees rose 3.4% over the past year, the highest such reading of the nearly decadelong expansion. And the share of people who were employed or looking for jobs held at 63.2%, a five-year high.

