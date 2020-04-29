Log in
February's unemployment rate stood at 6.4%

04/29/2020 | 06:08am EDT
In February 2020, the unemployment rate stood at 6.4%, having decreased by 0.4 percentage points (pp) from the previous month, by 0.3 pp from three months before and by 0.1 pp from the same month of 2019. That value corresponds to a downwards revision of 0.1 pp of the provisional estimate released one month ago.
In comparison to the previous month, the unemployed population has decreased by 20.4 thousand people (5.8%) and the employed population has decreased by 18.4 thousand people (0.4%).

The information in this Press release is already partially influenced by the current situation determined by the pandemic COVID-19, for which a more detailed explanation is given on page 4 of this Press release. Despite the circumstances, Statistics Portugal will try to maintain the statistical production and release calendar, although some adjustments might occur associated with the impact of the pandemic in obtaining primary information, an example being the impossibility to proceed with the usual release of the provisional estimates of the quarter centred in March 2020. These estimates would require the introduction, even if partially, of April observations. In this month, the data collection through face-to-face contacts has ceased and started to be based exclusively on telephone interviews whose statistical treatment is in progress. We reinforce our call for better collaboration by citizens and public entities in answering to Statistics Portugal's requests. The quality of official statistics, particularly its ability to identify the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, depends crucially on this collaboration that INE is gratefull for in advance.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 10:07:09 UTC
