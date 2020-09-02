Fed Beige Book Finds 'Modest' Economic Growth

By David Harrison

The U.S. economy grew modestly over the summer but remained well below its pre-pandemic level of activity, a Federal Reserve report said Wednesday.

Manufacturing and consumer spending picked up in many parts of the country but at a slower pace than in the spring, the report said. Employment was up as well, but also at a slower pace. The labor market remained volatile with some firms laying off formerly furloughed workers and others struggling to find labor due to child-care concerns and the extended unemployment benefits in place through the end of July.

The commercial construction and real-estate industries contracted, largely due to pandemic-related shutdowns. But residential construction and real estate remained strong with home prices continuing to rise, the report said.

Overall, firms said they were "modestly optimistic" but they also pointed to areas of concern. "Continued uncertainty and volatility related to the pandemic, and its negative effect on consumer and business activity, was a theme echoed across the country," the report said.

The report, known as the Beige Book, is a collection of anecdotes from business contacts around the country.

Write to David Harrison at david.harrison@wsj.com