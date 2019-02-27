Log in
Fed Chair Affirms Central Bank's 'Patient Approach'

02/27/2019 | 12:42am EST

By WSJ City

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell (pictured) affirmed the Fed's decision last month to stop raising interest rates while officials assess the impact on the US economy of slower global growth and financial-market turbulence.Powell pointed to related headwinds from slower growth in China and Europe, political uncertainty over trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing, and the discussions surrounding the United Kingdom's decision to leave the European Union.

"With our policy rate in the range of neutral, with muted inflation pressures and with some of the downside risks we've talked about, this is a good time to be patient and watch and wait and see how the situation evolves.

When I say we're going to be patient, what that really means is we're in no rush to make a judgment about changes in policy. We're going to allow ...the data to come in. I think we're in a very good place to do that." Jerome Powell. Fed Chairman, speaking to lawmakers on the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday.

KEY FACTS

Powell's flagged weaker global economic momentum and financial conditions that are less supportive of growth.

He said the Fed's rate-setting committee is preparing to evaluate the "appropriate timing and approach for the end of the balance sheet runoff."

Powell described the US economy as generally solid.

He further described a strong labour market with abundant job openings.

Senators appeared content with the Fed's stance and asked him few questions about interest rates during the hearing.

"While we view current economic conditions as healthy and the economic outlook as favourable, over the past few months we have seen some crosscurrents and conflicting signals." Jerome Powell. In his written statement.

Why This Matters

Fed officials raised their benchmark short-term rate four times last year, most recently in December, but have since signalled further increases are on hold.

Financial markets turned volatile late last year and financial conditions, including stock and bond prices, "are now less supportive of growth than they were earlier last year," Powell said.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&;mod=djemwsjcity

