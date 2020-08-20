Fed Chair Powell to speak on Fed's framework review next Thursday

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will
discuss the U.S. central bank efforts to revamp its approach to
monetary policy next Thursday at Kansas City Fed's annual
central banking conference, the Fed said.
Powell's remarks on the Fed's monetary policy framework
review will be delivered at 9:10 EDT on the opening day of the
conference, the Fed said. The title of the conference, normally
convened in Jackson Hole Wyoming but held this year in a virtual
and public format because of the coronavirus pandemic, is
"Navigating the Decade Ahead: Implications for Monetary Policy."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir;)