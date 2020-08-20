Log in
Fed Chair Powell to speak on Fed's framework review next Thursday

08/20/2020 | 02:32pm EDT

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will discuss the U.S. central bank efforts to revamp its approach to monetary policy next Thursday at Kansas City Fed's annual central banking conference, the Fed said.

Powell's remarks on the Fed's monetary policy framework review will be delivered at 9:10 EDT on the opening day of the conference, the Fed said. The title of the conference, normally convened in Jackson Hole Wyoming but held this year in a virtual and public format because of the coronavirus pandemic, is "Navigating the Decade Ahead: Implications for Monetary Policy." (Reporting by Ann Saphir;)

