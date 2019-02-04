Fed Chairman Powell Dines With Trump at White House -- Update

By Nick Timiraos

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell dined Monday night with President Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the White House, the central bank said in a statement.

Mr. Powell has been a frequent target of criticism by Mr. Trump after the central bank raised interest rates four times last year, prompting the president to vent to his advisers about whether he could dismiss the Fed chairman.

Mr. Trump hadn't met with Mr. Powell since he tapped him to lead the Fed in November 2017. Mr. Powell became Fed chairman a year ago.

Mr. Powell's No. 2, Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida, also attended the dinner. The Fed said both men joined Messrs. Trump and Mnuchin at the invitation of the president to discuss the economy.

Mr. Powell last week signaled the central bank was moving to the sidelines and holding back from further rate rises after concerns about global growth that led to increased market volatility late last year.

The Fed said of the dinner that Mr. Powell's "comments in this setting were consistent with his remarks at his press conference of last week. He did not discuss his expectations for monetary policy, except to stress that the path of policy will depend entirely on incoming economic information and what that means for the outlook."

The Fed said Mr. Powell also affirmed the central bank's commitment to nonpolitical and objective analysis.

Mr. Powell said last week that political pressure, including from Mr. Trump, hadn't and wouldn't influence the Fed.

"We're human, we make mistakes, but we're not going to make mistakes of character or integrity," Mr. Powell said. "And I would want the public to know that, and I would want them to see that in our actions."

A White House official confirmed that Mr. Powell dined at the White House Monday.

--Vivian Salama contributed to this article.

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com