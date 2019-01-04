Fed Chairman Powell Sees Flexibility on Rates This Year

By Nick Timiraos

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Friday that muted inflation readings will give the central bank greater flexibility to set policy in the year ahead and that the Fed wasn't on a fixed path to push its benchmark interest rate higher.

"We will be prepared to adjust policy quickly and flexibly and use all of our tools to support the economy should that be appropriate," Mr. Powell said in response to volatility that has gripped markets in recent weeks. The Fed chairman was speaking on a panel with former Fed leaders at a conference in Atlanta.

Mr. Powell said markets have tumbled in recent weeks and aren't expecting any Fed rate increases this year because they are placing greater weight on downside risks that haven't yet materialized. U.S. data remains "on track" to sustain recent economic momentum, he said.

Mr. Powell also curtly addressed speculation that President Trump's unhappiness over monetary policy might lead to his removal as Fed chairman.

Mr. Powell said wouldn't resign his post if Mr. Trump asked him to do so, which is important because it isn't clear whether the law would allow Mr. Trump to fire the Fed chairman.

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com