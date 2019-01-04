Fed Chairman Powell Sees Flexibility on Rates This Year -- 4th Update

By Nick Timiraos

ATLANTA -- Stocks rallied Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said mild inflation gives the central bank greater flexibility to set policy in the year ahead and that the Fed wasn't on a fixed path to push its benchmark interest rate higher.

"With the muted inflation readings that we've seen coming in, we will be patient as we watch to see how the economy evolves," he said at a conference in Atlanta.

Fed officials last month penciled in two rate increases this year, but Mr. Powell said that path could change if recent market volatility causes the economy to slow more than officials anticipate.

"We will be prepared to adjust policy quickly and flexibly and use all of our tools to support the economy should that be appropriate," he said, speaking on a panel with former Fed leaders.

Mr. Powell said markets have tumbled in recent weeks and aren't expecting any Fed rate increases this year because investors are placing greater weight on risks to the outlook that haven't yet shown up substantially in U.S. economic data.

Those risks, he said, include slower global growth, weakness in China, trade tensions and "general policy uncertainty coming out of Washington." U.S. data so far remains "on track" to sustain recent economic momentum, he said.

Bond yields tumbled two weeks ago after investors believed Mr. Powell wasn't sufficiently sensitive to recent market developments. On Friday, Mr. Powell didn't say whether or when the Fed planned to raise interest rates again.

Mr. Powell also curtly addressed speculation that President Trump's unhappiness over monetary policy might lead to his removal as Fed chairman. Mr. Trump last month raised the topic of dismissing Mr. Powell with advisers, though White House advisers later said he wasn't planning to do so.

Mr. Powell said Friday he wouldn't resign his post if Mr. Trump asked him to do so, which is important because it isn't clear whether the law would allow Mr. Trump to fire the Fed chairman. He declined to say whether he planned to meet with Mr. Trump. White House advisers have said they would like to arrange a meeting between the two men.

Mr. Powell said the public shouldn't worry about whether the central bank would yield to political pressure. "The Fed has a very strong culture around nonpolitical activity," he said. Making decisions based on data -- and not politics -- is "very much in the DNA of anyone who's spent any time at the Fed."

Separately, Mr. Powell pushed back against some investors' recent fixation on the Fed's plans to continue shrinking its $4.1 trillion portfolio of bonds and other assets, which swelled during successive stimulus campaigns after the 2008 financial crisis.

The Fed in October 2017 initiated a process to gradually shrink those holdings by allowing as much as $50 billion in bonds every month to mature without replacing them. That plan ran smoothly for a year, but last fall, as stock markets began to tumble and government bond yields declined, some investors said the run-off was having a more pronounced effect.

Mr. Powell said he doesn't think the portfolio run-off "is an important part of the story" of the recent market decline, but added, "if we reach a different conclusion, we wouldn't hesitate to make a change."

The amount of bonds that the Fed is effectively putting back into the market by ending its reinvestments of some securities has been dwarfed by new debt issuance to fund government deficits by the U.S. Treasury, he said.

Stock markets were already falling in the run-up to the Fed's Dec. 19 decision to raise its benchmark rate to a range between 2.25% and 2.5%, and the Dow tumbled an additional 8% in the week following that decision before paring the losses somewhat.

While trade tensions and global growth concerns have weighed on investors, so too have the Fed's intentions to raise rates. Bond yields have tumbled in recent weeks amid a flight by investors to safe-haven assets such as U.S. Treasurys.

Oil prices have plunged, and yields on some longer-dated bonds have dropped below yields on short-term debt in recent days, an inversion that can sometimes precede a recession by one or two years.

Concerns over global growth escalated this week when Apple Inc. slashed its quarterly revenue forecast, prompted by declining sales in China, and an index of U.S. factory activity posted its largest monthly decline since 2008.

On the other hand, the economy added 312,000 jobs in December, the Labor Department said Friday, and the unemployment rate edged up to 3.9% from 3.7% in November. Given the fast-moving market developments, Friday's solid jobs report might not offer the kind of evidence Fed officials will want to see as proof that the U.S. economy has weathered recent turbulence.

The Fed has inflation under control, Mr. Powell said, noting "that's a pretty good outcome" that officials believe can continue, despite continued strong job growth, low unemployment and stronger wage gains. "The link between...wage inflation and price inflation is pretty weak," Mr. Powell said. "Wages going up isn't necessarily inflationary."

A top White House official said Friday that the jobs report offered evidence that the Fed didn't need to raise interest rates.

"The Fed needs to be looking at their models...because we have strong growth, strong jobs and no inflation," said Lawrence Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, in an interview on Fox Business Network. "This is a terrific, optimal situation for our country or any country to be in, and I hope the central banks take note."

Mr. Powell's comments on Friday offered a shift in tone, if not substance, from his remarks after the Fed raised rates last month, by signaling greater flexibility in response to market developments and slower global growth.

"These are subtle things, but there are constraints on how far a Fed chair can shift between meetings, and these are the big things investors needed to hear," said FTN Financial chief economist Chris Low on Friday.

