Fed Chairman Powell Sees Flexibility on Rates This Year -- 6th Update

ATLANTA -- Federal Reserve officials on Friday laid the groundwork to take a break from raising short-term interest rates in coming months, propelling stock prices already cheered by a stronger-than-expected December jobs report.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said mild inflation would give the central bank greater flexibility to set policy in the year ahead and that the Fed, which raised rates once every quarter last year, wasn't on a "pre-set" path to push its benchmark rate higher.

"With the muted inflation readings that we've seen coming in, we will be patient as we watch to see how the economy evolves," he said at a conference in Atlanta.

Central-bank officials had been reluctant to signal such a pause until recently because U.S. economic data have been strong and, until last fall, asset markets were buoyant, fueling worries about potential financial bubbles.

After their worst two-day start to a year since 2000, stock prices bounced back strongly on Friday, after Mr. Powell's comments and the report showing employers added a robust 312,000 jobs last month. That combination mitigated investors' worries about an economic slowdown.

Fed officials last month raised rates by a quarter percentage point to a range between 2.25% and 2.5% and penciled in two more increases in 2019 assuming the economy would continue to grow above the 1.9% trend they see as likely over the long run.

But Mr. Powell said Friday that officials were watching anxious financial markets and would adjust their plans if recent volatility caused the economy to slow more than anticipated.

"We will be prepared to adjust policy quickly and flexibly and use all of our tools to support the economy should that be appropriate," he said, speaking on a panel with former Fed leaders.

Mr. Powell highlighted as an example the central bank's actions in 2016, when worries over China's economy fueled fears of a recession. The Fed dialed back its plans to raise rates several times that year, moving just once, in December.

Mr. Powell said markets have tumbled in recent weeks and aren't expecting any Fed rate increases this year because investors are placing greater weight on risks to the outlook that haven't yet shown up substantially in U.S. economic data.

Those risks, he said, include slower global growth, weakness in China, trade tensions and "general policy uncertainty coming out of Washington." U.S. data so far remain on track to sustain recent economic momentum, he said.

Bond yields slid two weeks ago after investors believed Mr. Powell wasn't sufficiently sensitive to recent market developments. On Friday, Mr. Powell didn't say whether or when the Fed planned to raise interest rates again.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said in an interview Friday that the central bank shouldn't be in a hurry to raise rates now that inflation shows few signs of accelerating beyond the central bank's 2% target and the Fed's short-term benchmark rate is closer to a neutral setting designed to neither spur nor slow growth.

"I'm in a position now where I don't feel there's urgency," she said. The focus on whether the Fed will raise rates one or two more times this year "is a little misplaced at this point," she added. "We have time to look at the data as it comes in."

Economists at JPMorgan Chase & Co. said they now expect the Fed to be on hold until July, and they expect two rate increases this year, down from an earlier projection of three.

Mr. Powell also curtly addressed speculation that President Trump's unhappiness over monetary policy might lead to his removal as Fed chairman. Mr. Trump last month raised the topic of dismissing Mr. Powell with advisers, though White House advisers later said he wasn't planning to do so.

Mr. Powell said Friday he wouldn't resign his post if Mr. Trump asked him to do so, which is important because it isn't clear whether the law would allow the president to fire the Fed chairman. He declined to say whether he planned to meet with Mr. Trump. White House advisers have said they would like to arrange a meeting between the two men.

Mr. Trump's attacks on the central bank break with a 25-year precedent in which presidents didn't publicly criticize the Fed. But Mr. Powell said the public shouldn't worry about whether the central bank would yield to political pressure.

"The Fed has a very strong culture around nonpolitical activity," he said. Making decisions based on data -- and not politics -- is "very much in the DNA of anyone who's spent any time at the Fed."

Separately, Mr. Powell pushed back against some investors' recent fixation on the Fed's plans to continue shrinking its $4.1 trillion portfolio of bonds and other assets, which swelled during successive stimulus campaigns after the 2008 financial crisis.

The Fed in October 2017 initiated a process to gradually shrink those holdings by allowing as much as $50 billion in bonds every month to mature without replacing them.

That plan ran smoothly for a year, but last fall, as stock markets began to tumble and government bond yields declined, some investors -- joined by Mr. Trump -- said the run-off was having a more pronounced effect.

Mr. Powell said he doesn't think the portfolio run-off "is an important part of the story" of the recent market decline, but added, "if we reach a different conclusion, we wouldn't hesitate to make a change."

The amount of bonds that the Fed is effectively putting back into the market has been dwarfed by new debt issuance to fund government deficits by the U.S. Treasury, he said.

Stock markets were already falling in the run-up to the Fed's Dec. 19 decision to raise rates. The Dow declined an additional 7% in the week following that decision before paring the losses somewhat.

Credit markets have also been jittery. Government-bond yields have fallen in recent weeks amid a flight by investors to safe-haven assets such as U.S. Treasurys. Yields on some longer-dated bonds have dropped below yields on short-term debt in recent days, an inversion that can sometimes precede a recession by one or two years.

Concerns over global growth escalated this week when Apple Inc. slashed its quarterly revenue forecast, prompted by declining sales in China, and an index of U.S. factory activity posted its largest monthly decline since 2008.

Also weighing on some investors has been the Fed's perceived insensitivity to market conditions, which Mr. Powell largely rectified by softening his tone Friday.

"These are subtle things, but there are constraints on how far a Fed chair can shift between meetings, and these are the big things investors needed to hear," said FTN Financial chief economist Chris Low on Friday.

Fed officials will want to monitor how the U.S. economy performs in coming months to gauge the effects of the recent market turbulence.

A top White House official said Friday the Fed should hold off on any more rate increases, saying there are no signs the robust job market is fueling inflation worries.

"The Fed needs to be looking at their models...because we have strong growth, strong jobs and no inflation," said Lawrence Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council in an interview on Fox Business Network. "This is a terrific, optimal situation for our country or any country to be in, and I hope the central banks take note."

