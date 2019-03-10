Fed Chairman Powell Sees No Need to Change Rate Policy

By Nick Timiraos

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. economic outlook is favorable and that the economy doesn't require higher or lower interest rates now.

"Our interest-rate policy is in a very good place right now," he said during a rare television interview broadcast on CBS Sunday night.

Mr. Powell, speaking on "60 Minutes," said the main risks to the U.S. economy are now from slower growth in China and Europe. The interview was taped on Tuesday at the Fed's Washington headquarters.

Fed officials raised their benchmark rate four times last year to move borrowing costs closer to a so-called neutral level that neither spurs nor slows growth. In December, officials projected they would need to raise rates between one and three more times this year.

Mr. Powell said Sunday that the current interest-rate setting is "roughly neutral."

Mr. Powell signaled a pivot at the beginning of 2019 and said the Fed was essentially moving to the sidelines until officials could better see how recent financial-market developments might slow the economy. Market volatility accelerated sharply at the end of 2018, amplified by concerns of slowing global growth, trade tensions between the Trump administration and China and the prospect of tighter monetary policy.

Stock markets have rebounded this year due in part to investor optimism about a trade deal between Washington and Beijing and because the Fed has stopped talking about raising rates anytime soon.

Mr. Powell repeatedly declined to address pointed public criticism of the Fed made by President Trump over the past year, saying that it would be inappropriate for him to comment on the president or any elected official.

Addressing such criticism "is a distraction from the important job that we have," Mr. Powell said.

In answer to a question, Mr. Powell said he didn't believe that Mr. Trump had the authority to dismiss him. The Fed chairman began serving a four-year term in February 2018 after Mr. Trump nominated him for the post.

"The law is clear that I have a four-year term. And I fully intend to serve it," Mr. Powell said in Sunday's interview.

Mr. Powell also wouldn't discuss the conversation he had with Mr. Trump during a dinner with the president last month.

Mr. Powell has faced unusually pointed criticism from a sitting president. Mr. Trump repeatedly expressed unhappiness in media interviews, speeches and in statements on Twitter last summer and fall about the Fed's determination to lift rates.

Mr. Trump publicly called on the Fed not to raise interest rates before its December policy meeting and vented to advisers afterwards about whether he could replace Mr. Powell. The comments added to political uncertainty during a period of intense market volatility.

Mr. Trump's outspoken criticism of the central bank breaks with a 25-year precedent in which presidents didn't second-guess the Fed in public. The attacks have put Mr. Powell in the position of assuring the public that the Fed's commitment to making interest-rate decisions independent of politics won't be compromised.

"It's very important that the public understand that we are always going to make decisions based on what we think is right for the American people," Mr. Powell said. "We will never, ever take political considerations into effect."

Central bankers have long argued for independence from political pressure. They say it allows them to make unpopular decisions in the economy's long-run best interest, such as raising rates to curb inflation even if it means slowing growth, as then-Fed Chairman Paul Volcker did in the early 1980s.

Mr. Powell has made public outreach a priority of his tenure and speaks often of his desire to explain in "plain English" what the central bank is doing and why. Former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke appeared on "60 Minutes" twice during his eight years as Fed chairman and began explaining the Fed's decisions at quarterly news conferences following every other monetary policy meeting.

Mr. Powell announced last year he would hold a press conference after every meeting this year.

Twenty-five years ago, the central bank didn't even tell the public when it changed interest rates. Well-paid analysts on Wall Street read the tea leaves to figure out what was happening. Mr. Bernanke's predecessor, Alan Greenspan, moved the Fed toward providing more information about what it was doing. But he conducted one on-the-record television interview during his first few months on the job in 1987 and never did another.

