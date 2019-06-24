Log in
Fed Chairman Powell to Testify Before House Committee on July 10

06/24/2019 | 04:10pm EDT

By Nick Timiraos

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver his semiannual monetary policy report to the House Financial Services Committee on July 10, the committee announced Monday.

Mr. Powell will testify before the Senate Banking Committee the following day, July 11, a spokeswoman said Monday.

The Fed held steady its benchmark rate last week in a range between 2.25% and 2.5%, and Mr. Powell signaled officials could cut the rate if the economic outlook doesn't soon improve due to rising concerns about slowing global growth and trade uncertainty.

The hearings would be the first since President Trump in March signaled his desire to remake the nation's central bank by nominating loyal supporters who have shared his criticism of Fed policy.

Mr. Trump didn't end up nominating the candidates, former GOP presidential hopeful Herman Cain and campaign adviser Stephen Moore, after Republican senators signaled they didn't support the candidates.

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com

