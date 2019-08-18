Fed Chief Wedged Between a Slowing Economy and an -2

Mr. Trump hit back the next day. "He's trying to prove how tough he is because he's not going to get pushed around," Mr. Trump said on Fox Business. "Here's a guy, nobody ever heard of him before, and now, I made him, and he wants to show tough he is."

Last month, Mr. Powell said he wouldn't leave the Fed if Mr. Trump sought to terminate his four-year term, foreshadowing a potential legal fight.

Any court battle about executive authority over the Fed chair could take weeks or months, but the negative market reaction would probably be swift, said former Fed governor Sarah Bloom Raskin, now at the Duke University School of Law

Rep. Maxine Waters (D., Calif.), chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, asked Mr. Powell whether he would pack up and go if ordered by Mr. Trump. "Of course, I would not do that," Mr. Powell replied. "My answer would be 'No.'"

