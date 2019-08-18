Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fed Chief Wedged Between a Slowing Economy and an -2-

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/18/2019 | 04:25pm EDT

Mr. Trump hit back the next day. "He's trying to prove how tough he is because he's not going to get pushed around," Mr. Trump said on Fox Business. "Here's a guy, nobody ever heard of him before, and now, I made him, and he wants to show tough he is."

Last month, Mr. Powell said he wouldn't leave the Fed if Mr. Trump sought to terminate his four-year term, foreshadowing a potential legal fight.

Any court battle about executive authority over the Fed chair could take weeks or months, but the negative market reaction would probably be swift, said former Fed governor Sarah Bloom Raskin, now at the Duke University School of Law

Rep. Maxine Waters (D., Calif.), chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, asked Mr. Powell whether he would pack up and go if ordered by Mr. Trump. "Of course, I would not do that," Mr. Powell replied. "My answer would be 'No.'"

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:59pJapan July exports fall 1.6% year-on-year - ministry of finance
RE
07:31pJapan manufacturers turn pessimistic for first time since 2013 - Reuters Tankan
RE
07:28pUK house sales stronger than normal in August - Rightmove
RE
07:27pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Smart Dragon rocket makes maiden flight
PU
07:24pApple CEO warns Trump about China tariffs, Samsung competition
RE
07:22pU.S. President Trump does not want to do business with China's Huawei
RE
06:54pTrump 'not ready' for China trade deal, dismisses recession fears
RE
06:49pSENSE.CHAT : - A Secure Way To Chat & Earn
BU
05:57pTrump Cites Hong Kong Concerns in Talks With China -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:17pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Fed minutes, existing home sales, purchasing managers indexes
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump 'not ready' for China trade deal, dismisses recession fears
2NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : executive sold shares before drug data manipulation made public
3SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD : SPEEDCAST (ASX:SDA) Wins ACOMMS Innovation Award for SIGMA Gateway Secure Connec..
4ALT RESOURCES LTD : ALT RESOURCES LTD (ASX:ARS) Massive Sulphides at Shepherds Bush and Bottle Creek
5SENSE.CHAT : - A Secure Way To Chat & Earn

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group