Fed Debated Options to Provide More Economic Support

By Nick Timiraos

Federal Reserve officials last month reviewed how to design more support for an economy reeling from the coronavirus pandemic after they had earlier cut interest rates to zero and sharply expanded their asset portfolio.

The central bank on Wednesday released minutes of its June 9-10 meeting, at which officials signaled they expect to keep rates near zero at least through 2022.

"We're not even thinking about thinking about raising rates," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at a June 10 news conference after the meeting.

Officials last month projected the unemployment rate would average between 9% and 10% during the last three months of this year, down from 13.3% in May but still well above 3.5% in February.

Officials made one policy change last month by saying they would maintain their recent pace of purchases of Treasury and mortgage securities, effectively ending gradual, weekly reductions. The Fed said it would buy at least $80 billion in Treasurys and $40 billion of mortgage bonds, net of maturing holdings, a month.

They are still discussing how to provide additional support, such as by purchasing longer-dated assets and by more explicitly detailing what would prompt them to withdraw stimulus. The Fed's next policy meeting is July 28-29.

Officials were briefed last month on a possible strategy to cap yields on Treasury securities by committing to purchasing whatever amounts are needed to keep them at certain levels as a way to reinforce their intentions to keep rates low. But officials have signaled in recent weeks that they would prefer to first unfurl other elements of their strategy.

Those elements include how to make more explicit their forward guidance for the path of the benchmark federal-funds rate and their bond buying. The Fed is much more familiar with those tools, and many officials haven't spent as much time getting comfortable with how they would use yield caps.

Meanwhile, officials have raised concerns that a recent, surprising rebound in hiring and spending partly reflected steps by the Congress and the Fed to provide emergency relief, some of which is set to expire over the coming weeks.

Fed policy makers are concerned that declines in unemployment could mask more disturbing trends, such as a rise in the share of Americans who move from being temporarily laid off to being permanently out of work and an accompanying increase in small-business failures.

Congress and the Trump administration have approved around $3 trillion in various emergency-spending measures. "We're doing a fair job of getting through these first few months, more than a fair job," Mr. Powell said last month. "The question, though, is that group of people who won't be able to go back to work quickly -- what about them?"

The central bank cut interest rates to near zero in March amid the pandemic, and officials have raced to put in place a series of programs to lend to businesses, cities and states.

In addition, the Fed has purchased more than $2 trillion in Treasury and mortgage securities since the pandemic sparked a massive flight for safe, cash-like assets in mid-March.

This program has differed from efforts last decade to stimulate the economy by pushing down long-term yields. Instead, officials have said they now are primarily interested in ensuring smooth market functioning, and they aren't yet concentrating their purchases at longer-dated securities, as they did last decade.

Officials conducted a yearlong policy review last year to plan for a scenario like the current one, in which the central bank was unable to stimulate growth by further cutting its benchmark short-term rate. Mr. Powell had been preparing to unveil those findings at the central bank's June policy meeting until the pandemic brought economic activity to an abrupt halt in March.

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com