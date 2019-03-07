Fed Economists Dig Into the Workforce Reach of a Tight Labor Market

By Nick Timiraos

An economy where the unemployment rate falls below estimates of its long-run level can yield outsize gains for some women and minority groups, according to new research by four veteran Federal Reserve economists.

The paper examines the degree to which a tight labor market boosts employment and income of more-marginalized or less-advantaged classes of workers, including women, minorities and those with less education.

The authors, who have spent decades at the Fed, will present the research at the Brookings Institution on Friday. They include San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly and William Wascher, deputy director of the research and statistics division at the Fed's board of governors in Washington. Two other authors are senior Fed economists who left the central bank last year: David Wilcox, the former head of the research and statistics division, and Stephanie Aaronson, who is now at the Brookings Institution, where the paper will be presented on Friday.

The paper builds off the work of economist Arthur Okun, who in an influential 1973 essay argued that new jobs in a high-pressure, or tight, economy tend to be better paid, more productive and potentially steady. The general idea is that when workers are harder to find, businesses will hire those they might otherwise shun and invest more in training their current workers.

The runaway inflation of the 1970s, which followed such circumstances, humbled the economics and central-banking establishment by highlighting risks of ignoring laws of supply and demand.

But spells of low unemployment in the late 1990s and over the past two years also rekindled interest in studying benefits from such high-pressure economies.

If Fed officials' projections in December that the unemployment rate, at 4% in January, can hold below its estimated long-run level of 4.4% through 2021, the duration of such a high-pressure expansion "would border on exceptional," the authors write.

To be sure, the long-run level of unemployment isn't easily observed, and estimates have drifted lower this decade as the unemployment rate has declined without generating much more inflation.

A separate piece of research to be presented at Brookings on Thursday estimates that the long-run level of unemployment has dropped to even lower levels, at 4.1%, as of last September. This suggests it has taken longer to close the unemployment gap than previously believed, and that the labor market may not have been as "hot" as policy makers have thought it was.

The first paper, by Ms. Daly and her co-authors, examines evidence in which disadvantaged workers benefit when an already strong labor market is allowed to strengthen even further.

"The last increments of strengthening appear to reduce labor market disparities by a little more than earlier increments of strengthening had done," the authors write.

For example, one set of results shows that when the unemployment rate falls below its estimated long-run level, black women and Hispanic men continue to see declines in unemployment of a greater magnitude than their white counterparts, with a multiplier that increases as the overall unemployment rate falls.

While the research focuses on workers between 25 and 64 years old, the authors also find that black workers between 16 and 24 years old are more sensitive to sharp declines in unemployment than white and midlife black workers.

The paper finds workers in rural areas don't appear to benefit from periods of low unemployment relative to workers in urban areas the way minority groups do relative to whites.

As a result, while rural labor markets have fallen behind urban ones, "the causes seem to be structural and are not ameliorated by a strong national labor market," the authors write.

If high-pressure economies offer disproportionate benefits, why don't policy makers always attempt to drive unemployment as low as it can possibly go?

The authors identify three potential costs of a high-pressure economy. These include an outbreak of inflation, as occurred in the 1970s, or financial bubbles, which ended expansions in 2001 and 2007. The following recessions drove up unemployment, disproportionately hurting the same people who see the greatest gains during tight labor markets.

A third risk is that high-pressure economies distort decision-making by individuals or businesses by encouraging them to put short-run gains ahead of long-run benefits. For example, young workers might forego education that could boost their lifetime earnings potential and firms might defer investments in new equipment or technologies to focus on boosting income during periods of strong growth.

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com