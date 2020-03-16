Fed Encourages Banks to Keep Lending

By Andrew Ackerman and Kate Davidson

WASHINGTON -- The Federal Reserve urged banks to continue lending to companies and households affected by the coronavirus, prodding them to draw down on stockpiles of capital and easily salable assets such as Treasury bills.

Banks "have built up substantial levels of capital and liquidity in excess of regulatory minimums and buffers," the Fed said on Sunday in a statement accompanying the central bank's decision to cut its benchmark interest rate to near zero and take steps to prevent market disruptions and keep money flowing through the financial system.

Ordinarily, regulators question banks if they see a sudden decline in their capital levels closer to the minimum requirements.

Shortly after the Fed's announcement, the biggest U.S. banks said they were putting share buybacks on hold and pledged to put their capital to use helping consumers and businesses struggling with the rapid economic slowdown caused by the outbreak.

The Financial Services Forum, which represents the banks, had no precise estimate of the magnitude of buybacks its members would forgo, but a spokeswoman said it was in the "tens of billions of dollars."

Sunday's move came as a group of other agencies, including the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., were preparing similar statements for as early as Monday, according to people familiar with the matter, modeling their effort partly on steps taken by the European Central Bank.

Regulators aren't expected to ease the minimum levels of capital and liquid assets banks are required to hold to fund their operations and maintain the stability of the financial system in a crisis, the people said.

Regulators also are considering giving banks a one-year reprieve from new accounting rules that require them to book losses on soured loans more quickly. The reprieve would give lenders more time to set aside capital against bad loans.

Top bank executives last week said that they were in strong financial shape, a calming tone they tried to strike in a White House meeting on Wednesday with President Trump that was light on policy talk.

"This is not a financial crisis," Citigroup Inc. CEO Michael Corbat said at the meeting. Brian Moynihan, chief executive of Bank of America Corp., said banks are in a "great position" on capital and liquidity.

Behind the scenes, some banks have sought clarity from their regulators that they won't be drawing scrutiny from examiners, particularly for drawing down on capital they hold above the required minimums, the people said.

Regulators have already encouraged banks to be flexible with customers struggling to make payments on mortgages and other loans. They have also sought to provide banks with more leeway in discrete areas, such as if they must temporarily close a branch because of staffing shortages.

