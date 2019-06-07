Fed Faces Challenging Rate Decision at June Meeting

By WSJ City

Federal Reserve officials are beginning preparations for a June policy meeting with difficult choices to deliberate. One month ago, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell played down speculation of a rate cut this summer. Now officials face a darker economic outlook, making a rate cut possible--if not at their meeting on June 18-19, then possibly in July or later.

KEY POINTS

--- The Fed is set to begin their customary pre-meeting quiet period at the end of this week.

--- Traders in futures markets have placed about a 25% chance of a rate cut at the June 18-19 meeting.

--- They've placed a 75% chance of at least one cut by the meeting after that, on July 30-31, per CME Group.

The Background

While US economic data hasn't weakened dramatically. An escalation of separate trade tensions between the US and both China and Mexico has convinced bond investors in recent days that it is only a matter of time before these developments hit business investment, which could slow hiring and consumer spending.

Why This Matters

Officials need to decide what would trigger a rate cut, how much more information they want before making a decision and how to signal their intentions and plans.

Fed officials, who gathered at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago this week for a research conference, signalled in broadcast interviews and speeches that they are attentive to the risks of a sharper-than-expected slowdown in growth, a sign that an interest-rate cut could be on the table at coming meetings.

