Fed Faces Crucial Decisions to Alleviate Virus Shock

What the Federal Reserve does with interest rates this week could take a back seat to what other tools it pulls out of its arsenal to prevent market dysfunction from aggravating what is likely to be a severe slowdown in economic activity.

Among the decisions Fed officials need to consider is how fast to act. The bank has a regularly scheduled meeting of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee on Tuesday and Wednesday, but the fast-moving crisis could force officials to move up their timeline, especially to address market disruptions before trading Monday.

The rapid and intense change in investor behavior prompted the Fed to take aggressive steps last week to arrest strains in the Treasury market, considered the most liquid bond market in the world.

Those steps included offering nearly unlimited amounts of short-term lending to a group of 24 big banks, known as primary dealers, that function as the Fed's exclusive counterparties when trading in financial markets. When banks were slow to take the Fed up on those loans, it pivoted Friday to buying $37 billion in Treasurys in one swoop.

But it isn't clear those actions have restored normal functioning in the Treasury market -- let alone in riskier ones for mortgage bonds, commercial debt and municipal credit.

Rising market volatility reflects a constellation of challenges. They include business continuity plans by Wall Street banks that have led trading teams to work from multiple sites or remotely; postcrisis regulations that have made individual large banks more resilient but restricted their ability to quickly warehouse assets being sold by financial firms; and hedge funds caught up in bond trades that became extremely unprofitable when volatility soared, leading to more volatility as those trades unwind.

Market functioning matters especially to the broader U.S. economy because, compared with other wealthy countries, a greater share of economic activity is financed through bond markets rather than through banks.

The upshot is that the Fed is being forced to update its 2008 crisis playbook much sooner than anyone expected one week ago to prevent these dislocations from leading to a much more serious recession.

Wall Street analysts who follow the Fed largely expect the central bank to slash its benchmark federal-funds rate to near zero, down from its range of 1% to 1.25%, following an emergency half-point cut on March 3. They also expect the central bank will ramp up bond purchases, known as quantitative easing, to unclog bond markets.

"The timeline for making the call to go to zero and all-in has collapsed in on the Fed with virus escalation, alarming developments in fixed-income [and] credit markets and failed policy efforts from Trump" and the European Central Bank, wrote Krishna Guha and Ernie Tedeschi of Evercore ISI in a report to clients on Saturday.

The central bank has a number of off-the-shelf tools it also could deploy to push cash to banks, including the Term Auction Facility, which could allow hundreds of banks, rather than the 24 primary dealers, access to short-term loans without the stigma of using the Fed's so-called discount window for short-term emergency borrowing.

The Fed also maintains swap lines to smooth out disruptions in overseas dollar-funding markets, effectively encouraging foreign central banks to use existing facilities to supply dollars to their own financial systems. It last used those during the height of the eurozone crisis in 2010-11.

The Fed also could add a facility to finance short-term commercial debt by invoking emergency authorities subject to Treasury Department approval.

Such a facility, which the Fed used during the 2008 crisis but which now would require Treasury Department approval, would help companies that rely on the commercial-paper market to tap short-term cash for unanticipated funding pressures. The virus shock has delivered a blow to this market by raising concerns that borrowers will be less creditworthy as they face falling revenues. Clogged commercial paper markets could lead firms to instead draw on bank lines of credit, which could raise funding needs for banks.

Relaunching some version of the 2008 "Commercial Paper Funding Facility, " in which the Fed would buy such debt directly, could buy time while officials come up with additional schemes to get cash to strapped businesses and health-care systems.

Those tools could require greater coordination with the U.S. Treasury, which has access to $94 billion through an obscure pool of money known as the Exchange Stabilization Fund that doesn't require congressional authorization.

Those funds could be used to devise ways to quickly get loans to self-employed workers, small and midsize businesses and municipal debt markets, which are likely to play significant roles funding the health-care system as it battles the coronavirus pandemic.

"If you're providing liquidity to good businesses that just need liquidity for three to six months, where you're taking collateral and you have security, that's not a bailout," said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in an interview on Fox News Sunday.

Fed officials face additional questions over how and when to communicate any steps to encourage banks to draw down postcrisis buffers that ensure they are funded with more equity capital and that they are liquid, or able to self-fund their own activities for weeks at a time.

U.K. regulators, for example, last week allowed banks to draw down a so-called countercyclical capital buffer to boost lending during a downturn at the same time that the Bank of England announced an emergency rate cut.