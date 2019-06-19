Fed Holds Rates Steady, Hints at Possible Cut if Outlook Dims

By Nick Timiraos

WASHINGTON -- Federal Reserve officials held their benchmark interest rate steady on Wednesday, but hinted they would cut rates in the months ahead if the economic outlook weakens.

While the central bank's rate-setting committee expected the economy's expansion to continue, "uncertainties about this outlook have increased, " it said in a statement. "In light of these uncertainties and muted inflation pressures, the committee will closely monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook and will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion."

Nine of 10 members of the rate-setting committee voted to maintain the federal-funds rate in a range between 2.25% and 2.5%. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard dissented in favor of lowering rates, the first dissent since Fed Chairman Jerome Powell took lead of the central bank in February 2018.

