Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Fed Holds Rates Steady, Hints at Possible Cut if Outlook Dims--Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 02:29pm EDT

By Nick Timiraos

WASHINGTON -- Federal Reserve officials held their benchmark interest rate steady on Wednesday, but hinted they would cut rates in the months ahead if the economic outlook weakens.

While the central bank's rate-setting committee expected the economy's expansion to continue, "uncertainties about this outlook have increased, " it said in a statement. "In light of these uncertainties and muted inflation pressures, the committee will closely monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook and will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion."

Nine of 10 members of the rate-setting committee voted to maintain the federal-funds rate in a range between 2.25% and 2.5%. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard dissented in favor of lowering rates -- the first dissent since Fed Chairman Jerome Powell took lead of the central bank in February 2018.

Interest-rate projections released Wednesday showed eight of 17 officials project the Fed will need to cut the benchmark rate this year, with seven of those officials seeing two quarter-point reductions. Only one official projected the Fed would need to raise interest rates this year, with the remaining eight seeing that rates would stay unchanged.

A majority of officials projected the benchmark rate would sit below its current level by the end of 2020.

The rate projections highlight two different trajectories for the economy that have surfaced amid an escalation of trade tensions in recent weeks. Under one, trade negotiations avoid further disruption of global supply chains and prevent drags on business investment, allowing for the Fed to hold rates steady.

Under the other, escalating trade tensions and weak global growth leads to a sharper slowdown for the U.S. economy, warranting interest-rate reductions by the Fed.

Bond investors expect the Fed will cut rates at least twice this year, with market participants anticipating the first cut at the central bank's next meeting, on July 30-31.

(More to come)

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
02:55pINSTANT VIEW : Fed holds interest rates steady, sets up for cuts
RE
02:54pDollar drops after Fed holds rates steady, risk assets gain
RE
02:51pFed Holds Rates Steady, Hints at Possible Cut if Outlook Dims--2nd Update
DJ
02:32pFed Holds Rates Steady, Hints at Possible Cut if Outlook Dims--2nd Update
DJ
02:29pFed Holds Rates Steady, Hints at Possible Cut if Outlook Dims--Update
DJ
02:21pFed Holds Rates Steady, Hints at Possible Cut if Outlook Dims
DJ
02:16pFed Holds Rates Steady, Hints at Possible Cut if Outlook Dims
DJ
02:13pFed holds rates steady, signals cuts possible later this year
RE
02:11pFed holds rates steady, signals cuts possible later this year
RE
02:11pFed holds rates steady, signals cuts possible later this year
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : Adidas loses EU bid to extend three-stripe trademark
2Oil prices mostly steady despite U.S. crude stock draw
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Airbus fights back with big name buyers after Boeing's MAX showstopper
5Oil climbs over $1/bbl on U.S.-China trade deal hopes, Mideast tension

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About