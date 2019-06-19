Fed Holds Rates Steady, Hints at Possible Cut if Outlook Dims--Update

By Nick Timiraos

WASHINGTON -- Federal Reserve officials held their benchmark interest rate steady on Wednesday, but hinted they would cut rates in the months ahead if the economic outlook weakens.

While the central bank's rate-setting committee expected the economy's expansion to continue, "uncertainties about this outlook have increased, " it said in a statement. "In light of these uncertainties and muted inflation pressures, the committee will closely monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook and will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion."

Nine of 10 members of the rate-setting committee voted to maintain the federal-funds rate in a range between 2.25% and 2.5%. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard dissented in favor of lowering rates -- the first dissent since Fed Chairman Jerome Powell took lead of the central bank in February 2018.

Interest-rate projections released Wednesday showed eight of 17 officials project the Fed will need to cut the benchmark rate this year, with seven of those officials seeing two quarter-point reductions. Only one official projected the Fed would need to raise interest rates this year, with the remaining eight seeing that rates would stay unchanged.

A majority of officials projected the benchmark rate would sit below its current level by the end of 2020.

The rate projections highlight two different trajectories for the economy that have surfaced amid an escalation of trade tensions in recent weeks. Under one, trade negotiations avoid further disruption of global supply chains and prevent drags on business investment, allowing for the Fed to hold rates steady.

Under the other, escalating trade tensions and weak global growth leads to a sharper slowdown for the U.S. economy, warranting interest-rate reductions by the Fed.

Bond investors expect the Fed will cut rates at least twice this year, with market participants anticipating the first cut at the central bank's next meeting, on July 30-31.

