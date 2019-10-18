Log in
Fed Intervenes in Markets Friday With Temporary and Permanent Liquidity--Update

10/18/2019 | 01:12pm EDT

By Michael S. Derby

The Federal Reserve injected both temporary and permanent liquidity into the financial system Friday.

The permanent addition came by way of $7.501 billion in Treasury bill purchases, which are aimed at growing the Fed's nearly $4 trillion in holdings.

The operation, which is technical and separate from the Fed's monetary policy actions, saw solid interest from eligible banks. So-called primary dealers offered the Fed $35.954 billion in short-term government debt.

The New York Fed also on Friday added $56.65 billion in short-term liquidity to financial markets. In a repurchase agreement operation that will expire on Monday, the Fed took in $47.95 billion in Treasurys, $500 million in agency securities, and $8.2 billion in mortgage-backed securities.

The Fed's operations on Friday are part of an effort to help tame volatility in short-term rate markets with temporary and permanent injections of liquidity. Fed repo interventions take in Treasury and mortgage securities from eligible banks in what is effectively a loan of central bank cash, collateralized by dealer-owned bonds.

On Thursday, the Fed added $104.15 billion in temporary liquidity. Its first foray into growing its holdings through the buying of Treasury bills happened on Wednesday.

New York Fed leader John Williams said in a speech Thursday that "our open market operations have succeeded at keeping the federal-funds rate within the target range and have stabilized conditions in short-term funding markets," he said.

The official added that the buying of Treasury bills to grow the Fed's holdings "will, over time, bring the underlying level of reserves -- by which I mean absent temporary open market operations -- to a level consistent with the ample reserves framework on a sustained basis."

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com

