Fed Keeps Rates Unchanged

Federal Reserve officials held their benchmark interest rate steady on Wednesday following a two-day policy meeting, but hinted they would cut rates in the months ahead if the economic outlook weakens.

KEY FACTS

--- The Rate Decision: Fed officials held Fed funds steady at 2.25-2.50%, as expected.

--- US stocks rose after the central bank concluded its policy meeting.

--- The statement instead included language that highlighted risks to economic growth.

--- The statement says the Fed "will act as appropriate" to sustain the country's economic expansion.

--- Bond yields slid. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury fell to 2.023%.

What Was Said

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell began his press conference by voicing his commitment to the Fed's main goals: a strong labour market and stable prices. Powell pushed back against the idea of being demoted, which President Trump raised earlier this week.

"I think the law is clear that I have a four-year term and I fully intend to serve it."

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell

Powell also said that sealing a deal with China on a new trade pact would not necessarily remove the possibility of future interest-rate cuts.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

