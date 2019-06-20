Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Fed Keeps Rates Unchanged

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 04:01am EDT

By WSJ City

Federal Reserve officials held their benchmark interest rate steady on Wednesday following a two-day policy meeting, but hinted they would cut rates in the months ahead if the economic outlook weakens.

KEY FACTS

--- The Rate Decision: Fed officials held Fed funds steady at 2.25-2.50%, as expected.

--- US stocks rose after the central bank concluded its policy meeting.

--- The statement instead included language that highlighted risks to economic growth.

--- The statement says the Fed "will act as appropriate" to sustain the country's economic expansion.

--- Bond yields slid. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury fell to 2.023%.

What Was Said

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell began his press conference by voicing his commitment to the Fed's main goals: a strong labour market and stable prices. Powell pushed back against the idea of being demoted, which President Trump raised earlier this week.

"I think the law is clear that I have a four-year term and I fully intend to serve it."

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell

Powell also said that sealing a deal with China on a new trade pact would not necessarily remove the possibility of future interest-rate cuts.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&mod=djemwsjcity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
04:10aPhilippine central bank keeps rates steady, sees moderating inflation expectations
RE
04:01aFed Keeps Rates Unchanged
DJ
03:57aHungary central bank expected to leave rates unchanged in June - Reuters poll
RE
02:19aStocks rally, bond yields dive as Fed fuels easing hopes
RE
02:15aStocks rally, bond yields dive as Fed fuels easing hopes
RE
06/19Fed holds interest rates steady, sets up for cuts
RE
06/19U.S. bond market's inflation gauges rise as Fed hints at rate cuts
RE
06/19Fed Holds Rates Steady, Hints at Future Cuts if Outlook Doesn't Improve--5th Update
DJ
06/19DoubleLine's Gundlach says Fed's 'pivot' is following bond market's lead
RE
06/19Consumer Cos Up as Lower Mortgage Rates Seen -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Interest Rates"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Airbus seals deals with big buyers, following Boeing's MAX sale
3DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : 2018/19 Preliminary Results
4Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Pricing of its Initial Public Offering
5AMS : AMS : showcases sensing solutions for wearables, Home/Building, IoT, mobile, and consumers at MWC Shangh..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About