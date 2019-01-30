Fed Leaves Interest Rates Unchanged, Strongly Signals Pause on Future Increases

By Nick Timiraos

WASHINGTON-The Federal Reserve held its benchmark interest rate steady Wednesday and delivered its strongest signal to date that further rate rises are on hold.

The central bank also released updated guidance around how it is shrinking its $4 trillion asset portfolio by indicating officials had agreed to technical changes that should result in a larger balance sheet, putting an end to the runoff closer into view. The revised guidance also demonstrated greater flexibility around changing the pace the current runoff if the economy weakens.

The policy statement released by the Fed after the two-day meeting dropped explicit references to future interest rate increases that have been in the statement since the central bank began lifting its benchmark rate from near zero in 2015.

"The committee continues to view sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near" the Fed's 2% target "as the most likely outcomes," the statement said. "In light of global economic and financial developments and muted inflation pressures, the committee will be patient as it determines what future adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate may be appropriate to support these outcomes."

Fed officials raised their benchmark rate last month by a quarter-percentage point to a range between 2.25% and 2.5%, their fourth such move last year. They penciled in between one and three rate increases in 2019.

In December, officials maintained a clear bias toward more rate increases because they expected solid economic growth this year. Their policy statement said the rate-setting committee "judges that some further gradual increases" would be needed, using somewhat more mild language to hedge their expectations compared to earlier statements.

The latest statement offers much less guidance about the Fed's next moves. "The timing and size of future adjustments to the target range for the federal-funds rate" will be determined by economic data, the statement said.

A separate statement on the balance sheet said officials had agreed that they would need to maintain a larger portfolio of Treasury securities than had been expected when they began reducing those holdings 16 months ago.

This decision over when to stop the runoff is being driven by a technical debate regarding the demand for the reserves that were created when the Fed purchased the bonds, and not over whether officials want to provide more or less stimulus to the economy.

Officials also revised earlier guidance "regarding the conditions under which it could adjust the details of its balance sheet normalization program," according to the revised statement.

While the Fed's short-term rate remains the primary means to providing more or less support to the economy, the statement said officials are "prepared to adjust any of the details for completing balance sheet normalization in light of economic and financial developments."

The statement also said officials "would be prepared to use its full range of tools, including altering the size and composition of its balance sheet, if future economic conditions were to warrant a more accommodative monetary policy than can be achieved solely by reducing the federal-funds rate."

Stocks slumped and bond yields fell after the December meeting as investors worried the Fed wasn't sufficiently concerned about a slowdown in global growth and other headwinds from trade that had sent stocks sliding in the run-up to that meeting.

Fed officials began laying the groundwork for a pause in rate increases earlier this month, pointing to little evidence of building price pressures that had justified earlier rate rises. Inflation has held just below the Fed's 2% target, and with oil prices falling, it shows few signs of breaking higher in the coming months.

"With the muted inflation readings that we've seen coming in, we will be patient as we watch to see how the economy evolves," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said during a Jan. 4 discussion in Atlanta that sent markets rallying. The Dow Jones industrials have climbed 8% since then.

Central-bank officials had been reluctant to signal such a pause until recently because U.S. economic data have been strong and, until last fall, asset markets were buoyant, fueling worries about potential financial bubbles.

Markets expect the Fed will be on hold indefinitely. Before the release of the statement Wednesday, futures markets placed a 20% probability on a rate increase by June, according to CME Group. Markets placed a 27% probability that rates would be higher one year from now, and a 10% probability that rates would be lower.