Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged, Signals Possible End to String of Rate Increases--4th Update

WASHINGTON -- The Federal Reserve held its benchmark interest rate steady Wednesday and delivered its strongest signal yet that the central bank may have reached the end of its latest series of interest-rate increases.

"The case for raising rates has weakened somewhat," said Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at a news conference following the meeting.

The Fed's postmeeting communications marked a stark about-face from the decision it made just six weeks earlier -- when it raised interest rates and penciled in two more rate rises for 2019.

The statement, released after Wednesday's meeting of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee, didn't offer any clues about the central bank's next moves, a sign that it may have reached the end of its recent rate-increase cycle.

The Fed dropped explicit references to future interest rate-increases that have been in the statement since the central bank began lifting its benchmark rate from near zero in 2015.

"The committee continues to view sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near" the Fed's 2% target "as the most likely outcomes," the statement said.

"In light of global economic and financial developments and muted inflation pressures, the committee will be patient as it determines what future adjustments to the target range for the federal-funds rate may be appropriate to support these outcomes," the statement added.

The central bank also released updated guidance around how it is shrinking its $4 trillion asset portfolio -- which swelled after the 2008 financial crisis during successive stimulus campaigns -- by indicating officials had agreed to technical changes that should result in a larger balance sheet, putting an end to the runoff closer into view. The runoff occurs when the Fed allows securities to mature without reinvesting the proceeds into other assets.

The revised guidance also demonstrated greater flexibility around changing the pace of the current runoff if the economy weakens.

Some stock investors believe the runoff is having a greater effect than most Fed officials think, and investors have been highly sensitive to any news about adjustments in this policy tool.

Fed officials raised their benchmark rate last month by a quarter-percentage point to a range between 2.25% and 2.5%, their fourth such move last year. They penciled in between one and three rate increases in 2019.

In December, officials maintained a clear bias toward more rate increases because they expected solid economic growth this year.

The latest statement offers much less guidance about the Fed's next moves. "The timing and size of future adjustments to the target range for the federal-funds rate" will be determined by economic data, the statement said.

Also, the central bank usually says definitively in its policy statements whether it sees risks to the economy as balanced, or tilted toward strength or underperformance.

The fact that officials didn't state the status of risks to the outlook underscored doubts they now have about the economic impact of tumbling stock and oil prices, the consequences of a global slowdown, and concerns over trade and other political uncertainties.

A separate statement on the balance sheet said officials had reached agreement on a critical operational matter -- that will effectively require the central bank to maintain a larger portfolio of Treasury securities than had been expected when they began reducing those holdings 16 months ago.

This decision over when to stop shrinking the Fed's portfolio is being driven by a technical debate regarding the demand for the reserves that were created when the Fed purchased the bonds -- and not over whether officials want to provide more or less stimulus to the economy.

Officials also revised earlier guidance "regarding the conditions under which it could adjust the details of its balance sheet normalization program," according to the revised statement.

While the Fed's short-term rate remains the primary means to providing more or less support to the economy, the statement said officials are "prepared to adjust any of the details for completing balance sheet normalization in light of economic and financial developments."

The statement also said officials "would be prepared to use its full range of tools, including altering the size and composition of its balance sheet, if future economic conditions were to warrant a more accommodative monetary policy than can be achieved solely by reducing the federal-funds rate."

Fed officials began laying the groundwork for a pause in rate increases earlier this month, pointing to little evidence of building price pressures that had justified earlier rate rises. Inflation has held just below the Fed's 2% target, and, with oil prices falling, it shows few signs of breaking higher in the coming months.

Mr. Powell struck a far different tone from his news conference last month, where he seemed to play down market concerns over risks to growth, by more fully acknowledging the challenges weak global growth and political uncertainties pose to the U.S. economy. "We think that these crosscurrents, these risks are going to be with us for a while," said Mr. Powell.

Central-bank officials had been reluctant to signal such a pause in interest-rate increases until recently because U.S. economic data have been strong and, until last fall, asset markets were buoyant, fueling worries about potential financial bubbles.

Markets expect the Fed will be on hold indefinitely. Before the release of the statement Wednesday, futures markets placed a 20% probability on a rate increase by June, according to CME Group. Markets placed a 27% probability that rates would be higher one year from now, and a 10% probability that rates would be lower.

