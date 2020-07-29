Fed Maintains Stimulus Commitment as Economic Outlook Dims

By Nick Timiraos

The Federal Reserve said the U.S. economy faced major challenges from the coronavirus pandemic and reiterated its pledge to take aggressive action to support an eventual recovery.

"The path of the economy will depend significantly on the course of the virus," officials said in a statement released after the conclusion of their policy meeting on Wednesday.

"The ongoing public health crisis will weigh heavily on economic activity, employment, and inflation in the near term, and poses considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term," the statement said.

Officials didn't announce new policy actions in their statement, putting the focus on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET, when he could provide clues about their latest deliberations.

The officials have been weighing how to provide more support to the economy after moving quickly this spring to cut interest rates to near zero, to ramp up purchases of government debt and to establish an array of emergency lending programs to stabilize funding and credit markets.

The economic backdrop has changed notably since the Fed's rate-setting committee met seven weeks ago -- mostly for the worse. After surprising rebounds in employment in May and June, many states have seen significant increases in virus infections, leading to renewed curbs on certain commercial activities and a dampening of consumer confidence.

A new virus-relief bill that is the subject of deliberations between lawmakers and the White House could further reshape the outlook.

Fed officials have focused their recent comments on tools beyond their control, including the imperative of suppressing the virus by more aggressively adopting social-distancing measures, including wearing masks -- and by boosting the capacity to test, trace and isolate known infection cases.

They have also called attention to the need for Congress and the White House to preserve income for unemployed workers and to support businesses and state and local governments facing sharp drops in revenues due to the pandemic.

