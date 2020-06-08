Fed Makes Terms More Favorable for Main Street Lending Program -- Update

By Nick Timiraos

The Federal Reserve said Monday it will make terms more favorable for its incipient program to extend loans to small and midsize businesses amid public worries that the novel effort to blunt the coronavirus-driven shock might produce underwhelming results.

The Fed lowered the minimum loan amount and raised the maximum loan limit under its Main Street Lending Program. It also extended loan terms to five years from four years and will allow businesses to defer principal payments for the first two years of the loan, instead of the first year.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the program was designed to help firms rehire workers as the economy exits a deep freeze designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus. "I am confident the changes we are making will improve the ability of the Main Street Lending Program to support employment during this difficult period," he said in a statement.

The initiative, announced in March, is designed to fill a hole left by the government's economic-crisis relief efforts, and it is shaping up to be one of the thorniest things the Fed has ever done. The risk is that it goes where the central bank has rarely ventured and that not many businesses seek help, creating both financial and political headaches.

The key challenge for the Fed, which has now revised the terms twice before the program's launch, is to avoid becoming a dumping ground for bad loans without making conditions so onerous that companies or banks won't participate.

"They've got to be attractive and acceptable to different types of companies and markets where they're trying to get credit," said former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke in a recent interview. "The design of these things is not simple."

The $500 billion lending effort hasn't formally opened but officials have said it would begin accepting loans arranged by banks soon.

Unlike the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses, the Fed's loans can't be forgiven. But the latest changes are designed to make the program attractive to a wider range of firms and potentially to the banks that the Fed will rely on to underwrite and extend the loans.

Banks can then sell up to 95% of those assets to the Fed, freeing banks' balance sheets up to make more loans to other borrowers.

Before Monday's changes were announced, some analysts had warned banks might be reluctant to participate in a complex, new program amid broader bandwidth issues.

"We are beginning to get serious doubts talking to banks around the country whether the Fed can activate banks in Main Street," said Jim Vogel, an analyst at FHN Financial, in an interview last month. "It's beginning to dawn on banks that their credit books are not what they thought they were two months ago."

In setting up the program, the Fed and the Treasury, which has provided $75 billion to cover credit losses, have faced two contrasting criticisms from elected officials, businesses and watchdog groups.

The first camp has said the rules are too stringent. Banks and some industry lobbyists have warned that the program was likely to underwhelm because of its one-size-fits all approach and a perceived reluctance on the part of the Treasury Department to accept more losses of funds appropriated by Congress for Fed lending programs.

At the same time, some environmental groups have sharply criticized the Fed for trying to reach more businesses because they are worried it will allow oil-and-gas firms that can't qualify for support from other Fed lending facilities to avoid bankruptcy.

In late April, the Fed said it would expand the program to allow more indebted firms to participate if banks hold on to a 15% stake in those loans. The Fed on Monday reduced that requirement to 5%.

Under the latest terms, banks can lend up to $35 million in new loans or refinance up to $300 million in an existing loan if a firm's total debt, relative to its 2019 earnings, is below certain thresholds. Those maximum loan amounts had been set at $25 million and $200 million, respectively, in late April.

The minimum loan amount will be reduced to $250,000 from $500,000, which will make the program more attractive to smaller firms.

Fed officials have said they are committed to fine-tuning the program to reach more businesses, but they also have tried to set expectations around what the program can and can't do. "We'll be a big help for companies for a while, but over a longer period of time it may be that more fiscal help is needed," said Mr. Powell last month.

The Main Street program is open to companies with up to 15,000 employees or less than $5 billion in revenue last year. More than 19,000 U.S. firms had between 500 and 15,000 employees in 2017, and they collectively employed between 30 million and 40 million Americans, according to Census Bureau data.

