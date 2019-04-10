Fed Minutes : Officials See Little Need to Change Rates This Year

By Nick Timiraos

WASHINGTON-Federal Reserve officials signaled greater conviction at their meeting last month that they wouldn't need to change interest rates this year.

Officials voted to hold rates steady at their Mar. 19-20 policy meeting after having lifted their benchmark rate four times last year, most recently in December to a range between 2.25% and 2.5%.

Minutes of the March meeting released Wednesday showed officials see little reason to continue raising rates due to greater risks to the U.S. economy from the global growth slowdown and muted inflation readings that took more officials by surprise.

"A majority of participants expected that the evolution of the economic outlook and risks to the outlook would likely warrant leaving the target range unchanged for the remainder of the year," the minutes said.

At the same time, the minutes show officials didn't perceive any need to cut their benchmark rate absent a broader deterioration in the economy. Officials said their view of the appropriate setting for interest rates "could shift in either direction based on incoming data and other developments."

Since officials last met, President Trump has said he would like to see the Fed undo its last two rate increases. Fed officials have said they will base their decisions on the economic outlook and not political pressure.

Fed officials raised their benchmark rate last year to guard against the risk that declining slack across the economy could lead to unwanted inflation or financial bubbles. Inflation reached the Fed's 2% target last year after falling short for years, but it has since retreated slightly-defying expectations that it would firm more as the economy expanded.

The weakness of inflation pressures given a strong job market and accelerating output last year has puzzled Fed officials. At last month's meeting, they discussed reasons that inflation might have been more muted, including the prospect that the estimated level of unemployment rate consistent with stable prices is lower than previously thought.

"Many participants indicated that, while inflation had been close to 2% last year, it was noteworthy that it had not shown greater signs of firming in response to strong labor market conditions and rising nominal wage growth, as well as to the short-term upward pressure on prices arising from tariff increases," the minutes said.

At the beginning of the year, Fed officials signaled they were ready to move to the sidelines and pause rate increases until they could better judge how a sharp rise in market volatility late last year, together with concerns about more economic weakness in China and Europe, might slow the U.S. economy.

The minutes from the March meeting show officials remained relatively comfortable with the economic outlook, though the account highlighted some concern with weaker consumer spending, housing and business investment. Most officials last month said they didn't expect weak consumer spending late last year to carry over beyond the first quarter.

Other sources of potential unease included a downward drift in consumers' and businesses' expectations of future inflation, which many officials believe plays an important role in determining price pressures.

Officials also noted concern that yields on long-term Treasury securities have fallen close to those for short-term yields. An inverted yield curve, in which long-term yields fall below short-term yields, has often preceded recessions by a year or two.

Since January, the Fed's postmeeting statement has described its current policy stance as "patient." Officials at the March meeting said they would need to regularly review this characterization depending on how the economy evolved.

Fed officials agreed last month to slow the pace at which they are shrinking their $3.9 trillion asset portfolio in May and to end the runoff of their Treasury holdings by October. The decisions to end the portfolio runoff have been driven by technical factors related to how the Fed implements its policy decisions rather than by a desire to provide more or less stimulus to the economy.

Officials have yet to decide to allow the portfolio to start increasing again. At issue is gauging demand for deposits held by banks at the Fed, known as reserves.

With the balance sheet at a fixed size, reserves will very slowly decline as other liabilities, namely currency, continue growing. At some point, reserves could become scarce enough to raise the rate banks charge in overnight money-market accounts, which would raise the Fed's benchmark rate.

Officials last month debated when to allow the portfolio to grow again but didn't reach any decisions. More officials appeared to favor operating with more reserves, allowing the portfolio to grow "relatively soon after the end of runoff, because they saw little benefit" to allowing reserves to fall to a level that could create rate volatility, the minutes said.

Some other officials, however, favored keeping the portfolio steady for a longer period in order to learn more about banks' underlying demand for reserves.