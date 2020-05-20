Fed Minutes Reveal Anguish Over Scale of Economic Downturn

By Nick Timiraos

Federal Reserve officials reacted with growing distress to the economic implications of the coronavirus pandemic last month, which sent unemployment soaring and froze swaths of commercial activity.

The central bank on Wednesday released minutes of its April 28-29 meeting, at which officials affirmed plans to maintain interest rates near zero until they are confident the economy is on track for inflation to rise to their 2% target and for unemployment to fall to the low levels that preceded the pandemic.

In a press conference after last month's meeting, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's rate-setting committee hadn't determined how long rates might stay near zero.

"We will turn to questions like that soon enough," he said. "We're going to be very patient. We're not going to be in any hurry to move rates up."

Officials spent much of last month's meeting reviewing progress on nine different lending programs that had been established or were in the process of being started, backstopping everything from short-term funding markets to markets for corporate debt and municipal bonds.

They also reviewed the success of aggressive and open-ended purchases of Treasury and mortgage securities they initiated in mid-March to stem major dislocations in those core financial markets. The Fed has reduced those purchases as market functioning has improved.

The central bank is purchasing $30 billion in Treasurys and $22.5 billion in mortgage securities this week. That is down from a peak during the week of March 23, when it purchased $375 billion in Treasurys and was prepared to buy up to $250 billion in mortgage bonds.

Mr. Powell said last week Fed officials aren't considering plans to cut their benchmark federal-funds rate below zero. During a review of its policy framework and tools last October, the rate-setting committee said it wouldn't favor negative rates, which has had mixed results in Europe and Japan and which the Fed worries could hinder bank lending.

"The committee's view on negative rates really has not changed," said Mr. Powell. "This is not something that we're looking at."

