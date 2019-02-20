Fed Minutes Reveal Growth Risks Prompted Rate Pause

By Nick Timiraos

Federal Reserve officials expressed greater concern about risks to U.S. economic growth at their meeting last month, prompting them to signal a halt to interest-rate increases, according to minutes of the meeting released Wednesday.

Officials also discussed the circumstances under which they would slow or conclude the wind down of their $4 trillion portfolio of bonds and other assets, the minutes of the Jan. 29-30 meeting said.

The central bank held its benchmark rate steady last month, and officials delivered an about-face from their policy stance at their December meeting six weeks earlier, when they raised rates and penciled in two increases this year.

But the economic outlook turned cloudier shortly after the December meeting. Financial market volatility accelerated due to concerns over slowing global growth, trade tensions between the U.S. and China, and the Fed's plans to continue lifting rates. In addition, the expiration of funding for parts of the federal government resulted in a 35-day shutdown.

Tighter financial conditions and the prospect of muted inflation convinced officials they could hold off on rate increases while they watch how the economy fares.

