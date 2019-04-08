Fed Moves to Ease Living Wills, Allowing Large Banks to File Wind-Down Plans Less Frequently -- 2nd Update

By Lalita Clozel and Liz Hoffman

Federal regulators proposed easing a rule that required big banks to plan annually for their own demise, the latest move by regulators under President Trump to loosen controls put in place after the financial crisis.

Under a proposal approved by the Federal Reserve on Monday, the largest U.S. banks, including Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc., would produce full so-called living-will plans every four years rather than every year.

While no one rule change thus far has been monumental itself, a recent series of proposals represent a significant step to soften the impact of the Dodd-Frank law, signed in 2010 to ward off another meltdown.

A law signed by Mr. Trump in May rolled back restrictions for banks with less than $250 billion in assets, the impetus for a series of regulatory changes.

The Fed and other regulators have also proposed simplifying compliance with the Volcker rule, a Dodd-Frank provision that curbed risky trading by banks.

Democrats in Congress have said deregulation could make the financial system riskier, even as many banks are posting record profits. Seven Wall Street CEOs, including JPMorgan's James Dimon and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s David Solomon, are scheduled to testify Wednesday before a House panel and will likely face questions about their companies' resiliency.

"Through regulatory reform efforts, we have fundamentally improved the safety and soundness of our financial system, substantially raised capital and liquidity requirements at our largest institutions and established a credible resolution-planning process," Mr. Dimon said in testimony prepared for the hearing.

Monday's proposal would allow the biggest U.S. banks to file living wills every four years, rather than annually. Every two years, banks would file pared-down versions of the plans, addressing capital and liquidity, core parts of their wind-down strategy and any major shifts in their operations.

"Resolution plans are an important part of protecting taxpayers and the economy from the failure of a large bank," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said. He added the move was formalizing practices that have developed in recent years and didn't represent changes to "substantive review standards" for the nation's largest and most complex banks.

The plan came as another financial regulator -- Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton -- said he was worried about growth in leveraged lending, a profitable corner of the banking industry that also has prompted concern from other financial regulators. Mr. Clayton said the loans, made to highly indebted companies, could pose liquidity risk to the financial markets.

Banks' living wills essentially explain how they would wind down their operations. Most envision the parent company filing for bankruptcy, selling what can be sold -- typically money-management arms and retail brokerages -- and winding down trading operations over time.

If regulators reject a bank's plan, it can be forced to hold additional capital or limit its growth.

Regulators and banks have over the years struggled with the living-will process. Regulators at times didn't provide feedback to banks in time to inform their subsequent living-will plans, occasionally delaying submission deadlines.

As recently as 2016, JPMorgan, Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon Corp., State Street Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co. were forced to resubmit their filings after regulators found shortcomings.

Wells Fargo was alone among the banks in flunking its resubmission and was sanctioned by regulators. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were dinged by a single regulator each and weren't forced to refile.

Resolving those concerns was a heavy lift. Bank of America said it spent $250 million on consultants and vendors to address regulators' concerns, and its 2017 plan was accepted. Goldman built a "data lake" mapping the firm's derivative contracts and vendor relationships to better visualize its counterparty risk.

Some banks consolidated legal entities to free up funds that would otherwise be trapped in subsidiaries. Others added new ones to wall off risky trading businesses from retail banking.

Bank of America created a separate broker-dealer to process trades from its institutional trading clients in 2017. "Why are we doing that?" Chief Operating Office Tom Montag said at the time. "That's resolution planning."

Banks said the changes also reflected the strengthening of their capital and liquidity cushions over the last several years.

"It makes sense for the Fed to now reassess the pace of living-will submissions," said Wayne Abernathy, an executive vice president at the American Bankers Association, citing "substantial gains in both the resiliency and resolvability of large banking organizations and the broader financial system."

Fed governor Lael Brainard, an appointee of President Obama, was the only Fed official to oppose Monday's plan, which she said "may leave the system less safe."

"We saw clearly in the crisis that the failure of one or more large banking organizations may lead to severe stress in the financial system as fire sales and run dynamics spread contagion," Ms. Brainard said. The proposal will have to be later approved by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., another federal banking regulator.

Smaller banks -- depending on their size and business model -- would also be allowed to submit wind-down plans less frequently. Some also could file occasional updates to their living wills, which span thousands of pages, if operations significantly shift.

Ms. Brainard has also voted against several other major deregulatory changes proposed by the Fed, including one making it harder for banks to fail stress-test annual assessments and one easing a big-bank capital rule.

The Fed separately approved a proposal to change regulatory requirements for large foreign banks, generally easing stress tests and capital requirements for firms with less than $250 billion in U.S. assets. The move follows a similar proposal for domestic banks issued in October.

Depending on their size in the U.S. and globally, as well as other risk factors such as cross-border activity, foreign banks would be required to meet different liquidity requirements at their U.S. holding company.

Some would see the liquidity restrictions eased, while others, such as UBS Group AG and Credit Suisse Group AG, would get additional restrictions, causing a 0.5% to 4% increase in liquidity requirements in the aggregate, the Fed estimated.

"This proposal maintains the substantial resilience built up across the U.S. financial system over the past decade, while at the same time making appropriate adjustments for firms that present less risk," Mr. Powell said.

The Fed's proposal identifies how the rules would affect most banks, but it said it needed to do more analysis before making final decisions on firms such as Barclays PLC and Deutsche Bank AG.

Ms. Brainard also voted against the foreign-bank proposal, saying those firms are particularly vulnerable because of their reliance in the U.S. on short-term wholesale funding. Those firms also made heavy use of the Fed's discount window borrowing during the last crisis, she said.

The Fed also asked whether it should impose additional liquidity restrictions on the U.S. branches of foreign banks.

Gabriel T. Rubin contributed to this article.

