Fed Names Stacey Tevlin Research Director

By Paul Kiernan

WASHINGTON -- The Federal Reserve announced a new research director Friday.

Fed economist Stacey Tevlin will succeed recently retired head economist David Wilcox, effective Feb. 4, the central bank said.

Ms. Tevlin, who earned a doctorate in economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, currently serves as an associate director of the Fed's division of research and statistics.

Mr. Wilcox retired at the end of 2018 after 30 years at the central bank.

