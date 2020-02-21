Fed Official Proposes New Way to Target Inflation -- Update

By Nick Timiraos

NEW YORK -- A top Federal Reserve official laid out a potential road map for how the central bank could change its inflation-targeting framework as soon as this summer.

Fed governor Lael Brainard on Friday endorsed a change in which the central bank would take into account past misses of its 2% inflation target when deciding on how to set policy. Currently, the Fed doesn't account for past misses, letting bygones be bygones.

The central bank's framework review is designed to update officials' approach to setting interest rates for a world in which inflation and rates are much lower than in the past. This makes it highly likely that the Fed will have less room to cut rates to counter a downturn and will rely on asset purchases and communication about its plans to hold rates at low levels.

"To be fully effective, proactive use of an expanded tool kit needs to be coupled with a new strategy that achieves average inflation outcomes of 2%...over time," Ms. Brainard said at a conference sponsored by the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business.

Under such a strategy of "flexible inflation averaging," Ms. Brainard said the central bank could temporarily seek higher inflation after periods in which consumer price growth had fallen shy of the Fed's 2% target. For example, the Fed would seek inflation between 2% and 2.5% for some time after several years in which inflation had held between 1.5% and 2%, as it has for much of the past decade.

Such an approach would be flexible because it wouldn't adopt a mechanical inflation-averaging rule.

Ms. Brainard had laid out these ideas and others, including a plan for capping short-term interest rates to provide more stimulus after a downturn, as preliminary views in a speech last November. She offered them again Friday, with fewer caveats, which suggested she now endorses the changes.

With the Fed potentially months away from concluding its review, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will need to seek buy-in from as many of the 16 other officials who decide on monetary policy -- four governors and 12 reserve bank presidents. Ms. Brainard's speech Friday offered a blueprint that could help shape that consensus.

The Fed cut its benchmark interest rate three times last year, to a range between 1.5% and 1.75%, to cushion the U.S. economy against risks of a global slowdown. Officials believe that level is low enough to stimulate growth during a period in which the Fed's preferred inflation gauge has drifted below 2%.

Ms. Brainard said Friday she believed interest rates would need to remain accommodative "for a long time" to return inflation to the 2% target because inflation has been less sensitive to reduced slack across the economy.

With less scope to counteract downturns by lowering its short-term policy rate, Ms. Brainard said it was important the Fed "clarify in advance that we will deploy a broader set of tools proactively to provide accommodation when shocks are likely to push the policy rate" to zero.

This same limitation made it "vital" for fiscal policy, or changes in taxes and spending, to play a more muscular and immediate role in responding to economic downturns, she said.

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com