Fed Official Says Economy Faces High Uncertainty, Prominent Risks -- Update

By Nick Timiraos

A top Federal Reserve official said the economy faces substantial risks, including the premature withdrawal of government spending to support growth, and would require continued stimulus from the central bank.

The risk of permanent layoffs and business bankruptcies will rise the longer uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemic remains high, said Fed governor Lael Brainard in a speech Tuesday.

"With the recovery likely to face [virus]-related headwinds for some time, in coming months it will be important for monetary policy to pivot from stabilization to accommodation," Ms. Brainard said.

Ms. Brainard singled out additional government spending and related fiscal policy as a key factor that would influence the pace of any recovery from the economic shock triggered by the pandemic.

"As was true in the first phase of the crisis, fiscal support will remain essential to sustaining many families and businesses," she said.

Ms. Brainard said the central bank's adoption of a revamped policy-setting framework last week would play an important role in its ability to provide continued support. The changes are designed to shift expectations by signaling that interest rates will remain lower for longer than they would in prior business cycles.

Ms. Brainard said the new framework would refocus the rate-setting committee's coming deliberations about how, whether and when to provide more explicit guidance about its intentions to keep rates low.

Such forward guidance, which could include specific economic thresholds to justify removing stimulus, "is a natural way" to provide more support to the economy, she said in an online discussion hosted by the Brookings Institution that followed her speech.

The Fed's next meeting is Sept. 15-16. Ms. Brainard said it was too soon to say when or what decisions would be reached.

The Fed's new framework codifies two important changes. First, it effectively raises the Fed's inflation target by saying the central bank should take past misses of the 2% target into account and seek periods of moderately higher inflation to compensate.

Second, officials won't raise interest rates simply because unemployment rates fall below a level estimated to put pressure on prices. In doing so, they have set aside the consensus that guided central-bank policy following the runaway inflation of the 1970s.

"The longstanding presumption that accommodation should be reduced pre-emptively when the unemployment rate nears the neutral rate in anticipation of high inflation that is unlikely to materialize risks an unwarranted loss of opportunity for many Americans," said Ms. Brainard.

If the latest changes had been in place last decade, the Fed would have been slower to raise rates, said Ms. Brainard, and labor market gains would have been greater. The Fed held its short-term benchmark rate near zero for seven years before raising it once in late 2015 and again in late 2016.

Former Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen, in a panel discussion that followed Ms. Brainard's presentation, said if the Fed had a goal to overshoot the 2% inflation target last decade, officials might have waited a little longer to start the process of raising interest rates. But Ms. Yellen, who led the central bank at that time, said it wouldn't have made "an extreme difference."

Ms. Brainard said it was possible that the shift in how the Fed reacts to incoming economic data could exacerbate risks of cyclical volatility in asset prices such as stocks and real estate, leading to higher highs during good times and lower lows in bad times.

As a result, Ms. Brainard said, it would be important for regulatory policy to play a more muscular role so that the Fed wouldn't have to use interest-rate policy to achieve potentially conflicting mandates of keeping inflation stable with unemployment low, while also reducing financial risk-taking.

Using regulatory tools as "the first line of defense" would "allow monetary policy to remain focused on achieving maximum employment and 2% average inflation," she said.

