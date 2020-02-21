Fed Officials Debate How to Incorporate Financial-Market Signals into Policy Outlook--Update

By Michael S. Derby and Nick Timiraos

Two Federal Reserve officials cautioned against reacting too quickly to financial-market signals but said they should remain important inputs in discerning broad shifts in the economy.

Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida pushed back during a panel discussion on Friday afternoon against worries that the central bank is overly influenced by financial-market signals.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said when market and central-bank outlooks diverge, it is critical for officials to find out why -- and not automatically dismiss what traders and investors think.

Both officials were speaking generally about issues the central bank contends with as it sets rate policy. That said, their comments were made at a time when most central bankers expect to hold their short-term rate target steady for the year, while investors in futures markets are pricing in rate cuts amid rising anxiety over what China's coronavirus situation means for the global economic outlook.

"When expectations are not well aligned, either policy makers aren't communicating the rationale for their own policy views very well, or they are communicating, but market participants aren't buying it," Ms. Mester said at a conference arranged by the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business.

Mr. Clarida addressed the hall of mirrors dilemma, in which central bank officials risk placing undue weight on bond-market signals about inflation and interest rates in setting their policy rate, which could lead to costly policy errors.

While day-to-day fluctuations in market-based interest rates and asset prices don't offer meaningful clues about structural or cyclical changes in the economy, "persistent shifts in financial-market conditions can be informative," Mr. Clarida said.

He said the Fed pays attention to Wall Street, but "never in isolation" and always in the context of balancing market signals against other signals from economic models and from surveys of households and businesses.

"While my colleagues and I are attuned to the potential for a hall-of-mirrors problem, in my experience this affliction is one the Federal Reserve guards against and does not suffer from," he said.

Mr. Clarida said Fed officials put at least as much weight on survey-based measures of inflation or interest-rate expectations when they are in conflict with market-based estimates.

Ms. Mester said Fed officials shouldn't automatically assume their outlook is superior to the one held collectively by financial markets.

"Policy makers shouldn't just capitulate to the market. But they should be open to reassessing their view of the economy based on all incoming information, including the views of participants in the financial markets," Ms. Mester said. "We have to be open to the possibility that the market's view may be more in alignment with fundamentals than the policy makers' view."

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com and Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com