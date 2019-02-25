Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fed Officials Meet With Local Leaders to Support Low-Income Communities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 06:24pm EST

By Nick Timiraos

DALLAS -- Federal Reserve officials met with nonprofit and civic leaders here Monday to kick off a series of public listening sessions as the central bank reviews how it conducts monetary policy.

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan and Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida, during a tour and hourlong forum, heard from area residents who have worked with low-income communities to improve access to education, affordable housing and healthy food. Similar events are planned for later this spring in the Minneapolis region and Camden, N.J., among others.

During the discussions, Mr. Clarida affirmed the importance of policies that promote a strong job market.

He noted that many central banks in other countries have a sole mandate to keep inflation under control; the Fed has that plus a second mandate from Congress to maximize employment.

"It is disadvantaged groups...that tend to benefit more in what we sometimes call a 'hot' labor market," Mr. Clarida said, highlighting the benefits of this so-called dual mandate.

He added that the recent stabilization of the share of workers in the labor force -- defying projections of a decline as the population ages -- suggested the potential for a strong job market to draw more workers in from the sidelines of the labor force.

The challenge now for Fed officials is to keep the economy cruising with a low unemployment rate and stable inflation.

After raising their benchmark interest rate four times last year, Fed officials have signaled plans to hold off on further increases for now to see how growth headwinds affect the U.S. economy.

"Inflation is not running away from us," Mr. Kaplan told reporters Monday. Policy makers "have the luxury of trying to do more to get more people into this workforce on a sustainable basis."

"You want to run a little hotter but you don't want to go too far," said Mr. Kaplan. Pushing unemployment too low risks creating imbalances that could ultimately end the expansion, hurting the most vulnerable groups, he said.

As part of the Fed's monetary-policy review, officials are considering whether to allow inflation to rise more often above their 2% target as they grapple with the significant likelihood that interest rates will remain much lower than in the past.

Monday's discussions in Dallas also illustrated the limits of the Fed's policies to tackle structural problems facing poor communities. The central bank has relatively blunt tools to guide the overall economy and regulate the financial system. One of these is the power to raise or lower interest rates.

Mr. Kaplan said one underappreciated tool regional Fed banks could use is convening community and business leaders to help tackle more complex challenges associated with poverty, gentrification, and access to credit.

Officials toured a food pantry and a community center that offers transitional housing to the homeless. The also heard from financial counselors who serve vulnerable populations.

"The biggest fear of the older adult is surprisingly not death," said Steve Benton, a financial counselor at the Elder Financial Safety Center in Dallas. "It is running out of money."

For seniors, "inflation risk is real," he said. "Their fixed income buying power shrinks as the cost of everything they need to live rises."

Shaylon Scott, regional director of nonprofit On the Road Lending, a nonprofit that finances auto purchases for low-income people, stressed the importance of access to affordable credit for the poor.

"Asset poverty is a huge barrier for families," said Ms. Scott. It is incorrect to assume a vehicle isn't an asset solely because it depreciates in value, she added. An affordable, reliable car can serve not only as a means to get to work but as an important financial asset for poor families.

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:27pFed's Powell heads to Congress amid shifting landscape
RE
06:24pFed Officials Meet With Local Leaders to Support Low-Income Communities
DJ
06:23pIDAHO FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Company announces plans for new Idaho milk facility
PU
06:18pROB PORTMAN : Ohio and National Business Leaders Praise Portman's Bipartisan Trade Security Act
PU
06:15pTrump Budget Proposal Would Protect Military From Steep Spending Cuts
DJ
06:14pTrump says 'signing summit' with Xi for U.S.-China deal possible soon
RE
06:06pChina defence budget likely to defy slowing economy due to Taiwan worries
RE
06:01pAmazon adds former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi to board
RE
05:37pOil falls more than 3 percent as Trump blames OPEC for 'too high' prices
RE
05:33pWorld Trade Slowed at End of 2018 -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says 'signing summit' with Xi for U.S.-China deal possible soon
2ASCENT CAPITAL GROUP INC : Ascent Capital Group Announces Extension of Expiration Time of Cash Tender Offer fo..
3VIAVAREJO : Material Fact - Disposal of Relevant Ownership Interest
4EVERSOURCE ENERGY : EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Responding to Strong Winds Sweeping Across Massachusetts
526/02/2019 &NDASH; CYL: Drilling confirms deeper quartz reefs at Tandarra

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.