Fed Pick Shelton Says Other Countries Are 'Cheating' by Devaluing Currencies

By Paul Kiernan

WASHINGTON -- One of President Trump's latest picks for the Federal Reserve Board, conservative economic commentator Judy Shelton, said foreign countries are devaluing their currencies to prop up their economies.

Ms. Shelton said in an interview on CNBC Thursday that central banks in Europe, China and Japan are all devaluing their currencies against the dollar through monetary policy. When asked if the U.S. should follow suit, she said yes.

She likened the current situation to the "beggar thy neighbor" economic policies of the 1930s, when countries raced to devalue their currencies in hopes of gaining competitive advantages against their trading partners.

"I don't think that we should make it harder for our own manufacturers to compete domestically against imports from other countries where they have resorted to cheating, really, through currency devaluation to make it look like they're offering the same thing at better price," Ms. Shelton said.

She said that central-bank stimulus policies are more effective at manipulating currencies than kindling economic growth.

Her comments echoed Mr. Trump's comments in June when he tweeted that European Central Bank President Mario Draghi had caused the euro to drop against the U.S. dollar by signaling that the bank could roll out more stimulus measures, "making it unfairly easier for them to compete against the USA."

Interest-rate cuts typically cause currencies to fall as capital flows to economies with higher rates in search of higher returns. But the U.S. dollar strengthened Wednesday after the Fed lowered its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-percentage point to a range between 2% and 2.25%, partly because some currency traders had expected the central bank to reduce rates more or to more strongly signal additional cuts to come. The move left the Fed's rate higher than those in other major developed economies.

While the dollar appreciated against the currencies of U.S. trading partners last year, when the Fed was raising interest rates, it has been roughly stable this year and is weaker than in 2016 and 2017.

Fed officials say the Treasury Department has responsibility for exchange-rate policy and refrain from commenting on the level of the dollar or trade policy.

Mr. Trump said July 2 he planned to nominate Ms. Shelton and Christopher Waller, the top research economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, to fill the two vacancies on the Fed's seven-member board of governors.

Ms. Shelton also on Thursday took the unconventional step for a potential Fed nominee of commenting on its latest policy action.

The effect of a quarter-point cut "is like tasing an inert body. It's not causing any growth to be stimulated," Ms. Shelton said.

The president said Wednesday that Mr. Powell "let us down" by not clearly signaling plans to cut rates more.

"What the Market wanted to hear from Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve was that this was the beginning of a lengthy and aggressive rate-cutting cycle which would keep pace with China, The European Union and other countries around the world," Mr. Trump tweeted.

If Mr. Trump does formally tap Ms. Shelton for the Fed board seat, the nomination would be subject to Senate confirmation. Some lawmakers have raised questions about her changing views on monetary policy and some of her current positions.

Ms. Shelton in the CNBC interview also praised the administration's economic policies.

"We are doing the right things in the United States. We have a pro-growth economic agenda, the hard policy choices on reducing the regulatory burden and making the tax environment more friendly to encouraging business," she said. "In Europe they are not making those hard decisions. But I don't think that means that Americans should have to subsidize European exports."

Write to Paul Kiernan at paul.kiernan@wsj.com