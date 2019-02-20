Fed Prepares to End Balance Sheet Runoff Later This Year

By Nick Timiraos

Federal Reserve officials agreed at their meeting last month to announce soon a plan to stop shrinking the runoff of their $4 trillion portfolio of bonds and other assets later this year, according to minutes of the meeting released Wednesday.

"Such an announcement would provide more certainty about the process for completing the normalization of the size of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet," the minutes of the Jan. 29-30 meeting said.

