Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fed Prepares to End Balance Sheet Runoff Later This Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 02:28pm EST

By Nick Timiraos

Federal Reserve officials agreed at their meeting last month to announce soon a plan to stop shrinking the runoff of their $4 trillion portfolio of bonds and other assets later this year, according to minutes of the meeting released Wednesday.

"Such an announcement would provide more certainty about the process for completing the normalization of the size of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet," the minutes of the Jan. 29-30 meeting said.

More to follow

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:45pJANUARY FOMC MINUTES : Little risk in pause
RE
02:44pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market's Post-Fed-minute Dip Fails To Hold, As Central Bank Seen Split On Policy Strategy
DJ
02:43pTrump threatens tariffs on European cars if no EU trade deal
RE
02:40pFed Prepares to End Balance Sheet Runoff Later This Year -- Update
DJ
02:33pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Hold Gains After Fed Minutes
DJ
02:32pWall Street trades lower after Fed minutes
RE
02:30pDenver and French Sister City Celebrate 70+ Years with Michelin Star Chef
SE
02:29pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General Reiterates Strong Condemnation of Jammu and Kashmir Terrorist Attack, Urging India, Pakistan to Exercise Maximum Restraint
PU
02:29pCITY OF LAFAYETTE CA : Almost Daily Briefing
PU
02:28pFed Prepares to End Balance Sheet Runoff Later This Year
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FRESENIUS : Fresenius Backs 2019 Outlook, Hopeful About Future
2GRIEG SEAFOOD : EU raids salmon farmers in suspected cartel inquiry
3TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : U.S. settles with Teva over keeping ge..
4BRITISH LAND COMPANY : Mall operator Intu shares slump after dividend axed amid retail shakeout
5PLUS500 LTD : PLUS500 : Holding(s) in Company

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.