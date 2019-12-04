Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fed Pumps $70.1 Billion in One-Day Liquidity Into Financial Markets--Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 02:16pm EST

By Michael S. Derby

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $70.1 billion in temporary liquidity to financial markets on Wednesday.

The intervention via overnight repurchase agreements, or repos. Eligible banks offered the Fed $54.9 billion in Treasurys and $15.2 billion in mortgage securities, and the Fed accepted all of it.

The Fed also bought $7.5 billion in Treasury bills. Dealers offered the Fed $22.31 billion.

Fed repo interventions take in Treasury and mortgage securities from eligible banks in what is effectively a short-term loan of central-bank cash, collateralized by the securities.

The Fed's interventions are aimed at ensuring that the financial system has enough liquidity and that short-term borrowing rates are stable and consistent with Fed goals, with the central bank's federal-funds rate staying within the 1.5%-to-1.75% target range. The effective fed-funds rate stood at 1.55% on Tuesday. The broad general collateral rate for repo trading stood at 1.51%, also for Tuesday.

The Fed has been intervening in markets in the current fashion since mid-September, when short-term rates unexpectedly shot up on a confluence of factors. The Fed has used similar operations for decades to manage short-term rates.

Since the large interventions started, money-market rates have calmed down. The Fed is using temporary operations to tamp down any possible wild moves, while purchasing Treasury bills to build up reserves in the banking system. It hopes that by buying Treasury bills, the central bank will be able to cut back on repo interventions at the start of next year.

The Fed also bought $7.5 billion in Treasury bills on Wednesday. Dealers offered the Fed $22.31 billion.

The central bank currently expects to buy Treasury bills through the middle of next year.

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com<mailto:michael.derby@wsj.com>

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:46pWall Street rebounds on renewed U.S.-China trade optimism
RE
02:45pGOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA : December 4, 2019 — News Release – Cedar LNG Project — Participant Funding Available
PU
02:45pNATURAL GAS INDUSTRY ENGAGEMENT : Associate Minister Nally
PU
02:44pEurope's 'carbon border tax' could hurt climate negotiations - China adviser
RE
02:43pMexican official flags progress on USMCA, says drug protections to ease
RE
02:35pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Mortgage Application Volume Declines
PU
02:20pBANK OF JAMAICA : 30-day CD Auction Results - 04 December 2019
PU
02:16pFed Pumps $70.1 Billion in One-Day Liquidity Into Financial Markets--Update
DJ
02:10pAMERICAN SOYBEAN ASSOCIATION : Registration Now Open for the 2020 Soy Social & Auction
PU
02:09pEasyjet to make comeback to London bluechip index
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2TRELLEBORG : TRELLEBORG : Sweden's Trelleborg to restructure, flags $332 million impairment in fourth-quarter
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google co-founders step aside as Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet
4GLENCORE : Glencore to Change 'Old Guard' Ahead Of CEO Transition -- WSJ
5M&C SAATCHI PLC : M&C SAATCHI : shares sink on latest profit warning, accounting woes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group