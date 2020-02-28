Log in
Fed Rate Cuts Possible if Coronavirus Situation Worsens, Bullard Says -- Update

02/28/2020 | 09:59am EST

By Michael S. Derby

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said Friday the coronavirus situation could cause the central bank to lower rates, but so far, he doesn't think lowering the cost of short-term borrowing is needed, in part because of rate cuts done last year.

"Further policy rate cuts are a possibility if a global pandemic actually develops with health effects approaching the scale of ordinary influenza, but this is not the baseline case at this time," Mr. Bullard said in materials prepared for a presentation in Fort Smith, Ark.

The Fed lowered rates three times in 2019 as it sought to offset risks to the U.S. economy from trade policy uncertainty and slowing global growth. Mr. Bullard reiterated in his presentation that the shift in monetary policy by the Fed has had an stimulative impact beyond the actual scope of the rate cuts, given how other asset prices reacted. That stimulus is still affecting the economy and will help the U.S. navigate the current situation of uncertainty, he said.

The Fed "is in a good position because of previous policy rate cuts designed to insure the economy against adverse shocks," Mr. Bullard said. "Policy rate decreases have an effect on the U.S. economy with a lag, so last year's rate reductions are likely to continue to have an influence as the coronavirus tragedy unfolds," he added.

Mr. Bullard also said the very sharp decline in Treasury yields seen over recent days -- the 10-year note yield hit a record low amid investors seeking a safe place to park their money -- should also help buoy the economy. "Longer-term U.S. interest rates have been driven lower by a global flight to safety, likely benefiting the U.S. economy," he said.

The drop in market rates "is a bullish factor for U.S. economic growth above and beyond the declines in yields associated with the 2019 change in direction for U.S. monetary policy," Mr. Bullard said. "Experience with previous viral outbreaks suggests that the effects on U.S. interest rates are tangible and last until the outbreak is clearly contained," he said.

Mr. Bullard acknowledged the uncertainty of the situation surrounding the coronavirus, which causes the illness Covid-19 and has already brought substantial disruptions to China's economy. "Global economic growth is likely to slow temporarily, with much of the slowdown centered in Asia," he said.

Mr. Bullard was a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee in 2019 but isn't this year due to the annual rotation of regional Fed bank presidents. He was an early and strong supporter of rate cuts last year.

So far this year, amid the sharp stock market losses and general market upheaval, Fed officials aren't ready yet to say more rate cuts are needed. But financial markets now expect the central bank to lower rates at the FOMC meeting next month, and several more times after that.

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com

