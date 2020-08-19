Fed Resumed Deliberations Over Policy-Setting Revamp

By Nick Timiraos

Federal Reserve officials resumed discussions last month about how to boost growth in times when interest rates can't be lowered because they are already near zero, according to minutes of their July 28-29 meeting released Wednesday.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and other central bank leaders have indicated they are preparing to adopt a long-term approach of making up for periods of low inflation by seeking subsequent periods of somewhat higher inflation. The practical effect is it will be a long time before they raise interest rates.

Those discussions could inform how the central bank designs additional support this year after cutting interest rates to near zero and expanding sharply its $7 trillion asset portfolio to support an economy reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials didn't announce new policy steps at the conclusion of their July meeting and reiterated their pledge to maintain aggressive measures to help the economy.

Officials began a review of their long-term approach animated by concerns that the inflation framework that has guided their rate strategy for the past three decades needs to be updated for a world in which the biggest challenge isn't the runaway inflation of the 1970s but rather the difficulty of setting policy when interest rates are so low they can't be cut.

The conclusion of the review "will inform everything we do going forward, " Mr. Powell said at a July 29 news conference.

But at the same time, he said the central bank preferred to maintain as much flexibility as it could about its next moves. "I can't give you a specific trigger," he said. "It really just is when we think it would help."

Their discussions about how to provide more immediate support to the economy are turning on how to signal their plans to keep interest rates low and to purchase Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities. Their next policy-setting meeting is Sept. 15-16.

Most Fed officials have indicated they don't expect to raise rates for more than two years at a minimum. They have signaled comfort for now with the Fed's current policy stance because investors appear to agree that rates should remain low for years.

But officials have indicated considerable alarm over the country's difficulties suppressing the coronavirus. Those challenges, they say, could result in higher levels of business failures and prevent a faster decline in unemployment rates, both of which could increase the need for more government spending.

Mr. Powell last month disputed the notion of any trade off between virus suppression and a resumption of commercial activity, which plunged in March and April as the pandemic deepened. "Social distancing measures and fast reopening of the economy actually go together," he said. "They're not in competition with each other."

