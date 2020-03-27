Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fed Says It Will Maintain Aggressive Debt Purchases Next Week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 06:20pm EDT

By Nick Timiraos

The Federal Reserve will continue its aggressive purchases of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities next week, very slowly lowering its unprecedented buying of government debt.

The central bank said Friday it would buy $345 billion in Treasury securities next week, down from $375 billion this week but up from $250 billion last week. It will buy $200 billion in mortgage-backed securities, down from $250 billion this week but up from $67 billion last week.

The Fed announced plans to purchase at least $700 billion in government debt and mortgage-backed securities on March 15, then dramatically ramped up its purchases to dislodge unusual trading conditions in critical financing markets that reflected a rush for cash by investors.

On Monday, the Fed clarified that these purchases would be open-ended.

On Friday, the Fed laid out how it would make next week's scheduled purchases. The central bank will buy $75 billion a day in Treasurys through Wednesday, then $60 billion a day on Thursday and Friday. It will buy $40 billion in mortgage securities per day.

The purchases are huge. The Fed will be buying more each day next week than it did a month during its most recent round of bond purchases, which it launched in September 2012 and ended two years later. For more than one year, the Fed was buying $85 billion in securities a month.

The Fed has greatly expanded its balance sheet to arrest strains across financial markets amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Its holdings swelled by $942 billion over the two weeks ended Wednesday, bringing its total assets to $5.25 trillion, a record.

"The Fed is winning back control of the Treasury market where trading conditions have improved very substantially in recent days with much reduced price dislocations and [mortgage] market functioning has also improved notably," said analysts at Evercore ISI in a client note on Friday. "It is buying at such a rapid pace it has to be careful not to oversteer and distort markets in a new direction."

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:54pIMF's Georgieva says world in recession, countries must 'go big' on spending
RE
06:53pBOARD OF GOVERNORS OF FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM : Agencies announce two actions to support lending to households and businesses
PU
06:52pCanada bolsters Main Street with wage subsidy amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
06:48pWhat's in the $2.2 trillion U.S. coronavirus rescue package
RE
06:48p'MR. NO' : Meet the U.S. congressman asking for a vote that could delay the coronavirus bill
RE
06:45pAIRBNB TO HALT ALL MARKETING, MOST HIRING AS LOSSES MOUNT : The Information
RE
06:44pWorld Bank, IMF urge debt relief for poorer countries hit by coronavirus
RE
06:25pBIPARTISAN MAJORITY OF AMERICANS REJECT TRUMP IDEA TO REOPEN BY EASTER : Reuters/Ipsos poll
RE
06:20pFed Says It Will Maintain Aggressive Debt Purchases Next Week
DJ
06:18pFitch cuts UK's sovereign rating to 'AA-' as coronavirus strains finances
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BIOMERICA, INC. : BIOMERICA : U.S. companies, labs rush to produce blood test for coronavirus immunity
2TREASURY: U.S. will be 'compensated' for assistance to airlines
3MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Russia calls for new enlarged OPEC deal to tackle oil demand collapse
4MAN SE : VOLKSWAGEN BURNING THROUGH $2.2 BILLION A WEEK AS CORONAVIRUS HALTS PRODUCTION: CEO
5APTEVO THERAPEUTICS INC. : APTEVO THERAPEUTICS INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fisc..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group