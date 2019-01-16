Log in
Fed Says Student Debt Is U.S. Hurting Housing Market

01/16/2019 | 12:07pm EST

By Josh Mitchell

WASHINGTON -- Student debt has prevented hundreds of thousands of young Americans from buying a home in recent years and may help explain why many college graduates have moved out of rural areas, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday.

The drop in homeownership among young households and the growing economic divide between rural and urban areas are two big puzzles of the economy this century. The Fed now says student debt -- which has more than doubled over the past decade to $1.5 trillion -- is one factor helping explain the shifts.

The report links student debt to a big decline in homeownership among young Americans, often harming their ability to save for a down payment and qualify for a mortgage.

The share of households headed by someone between ages 24 and 32 years old who owned a home declined 9 percentage points in the decade through 2014, falling to 36% from 45%, the Fed said. There were many factors, but roughly 2 percentage points -- or 20% -- of the decline was directly due to households owing student debt, the Fed found.

The Fed estimates student debt prevented 400,000 households in that age group from buying a home during that period.

The report also found that people with student debt are far more likely to move out of rural areas than those without student debt. "Only 52 percent of rural student loan borrowers still live in rural areas" six years after their records appear in a database that tracks consumer credit reports, the Fed said.

The report said it isn't clear whether debt is causing borrowers to move or whether it is simply a side effect of some other phenomenon.

The report is significant because the question of how student debt is affecting the economy -- particularly the housing market -- has been hotly debated among economists in recent years. Some economists say student debt, on balance, helps the economy and housing market because it leads to higher salaries and career stability, which in turn better positions households to spend and buy homes.

But, at least on the question of housing, the Fed is coming down hard on the other side of that debate, saying student debt is a barrier to homeownership.

