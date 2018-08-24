Fed Signals Unease About Drop in Unemployment -- Update

By Nick Timiraos

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. -- New research from the Federal Reserve, posted ahead of a speech Friday by Chairman Jerome Powell, warns policy makers against placing too little attention on potential effects of very low unemployment on inflation.

Mr. Powell cited the work in his speech Friday morning to the annual gathering of central bankers at the Kansas City Fed's symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo. But he didn't seem to place as heavy an emphasis on the authors' conclusion. Instead, he said the research showed "no single, simple approach to monetary policy is likely to be appropriate across a broad range of plausible scenarios."

The paper speaks to a central debate facing the Fed right now: how to set rates when inflation doesn't appear to be accelerating and the unemployment rate is falling to levels that economists expect should push up wages and prices.

It provides intellectual support for the Fed to continue on its policy path, said Derek Tang, an economist at LH Meyer Inc., an economic-forecasting firm. But it also criticizes preferences cited by some Fed officials who have urged moving more slowly to raise interest rates, seeking more evidence of a rebound in inflation before doing so.

"Because monetary policy acts with a lag, waiting for inflation to materialize is undesirable," the paper said.

The research centers on a key variable that is important for many policy makers in setting interest rates -- the so-called natural level of unemployment, or the level needed to maintain stable inflation. Once unemployment falls below that level, inflation pressures can build, forcing the Fed to raise interest rates. Because policy doesn't influence the economy right away, Fed officials tend to set rates based on their midrange forecast.

The unemployment rate stood at 3.9% in July. In June, most Fed officials projected the natural rate of unemployment was between 4.1% and 4.7%.

Some Fed officials, including Mr. Powell, have warned against placing too much weight on these variables that can't be readily observed. While it is possible to get policy wrong by relying too much on these variables, the paper says it is also possible to make an error by discounting them entirely.

"Our results show that what we call an inflation-averse policy," or one that ignores a large potential overshoot of the natural rate of unemployment in favor of real-time proof that inflation is rising, "can lead to poor outcomes" during periods like the current one, where the relationship between inflation and unemployment appears weak.

"Policy needs to take proper account of the prospects for persistently tight labor markets leading to higher inflation, or other imbalances, that could eventually endanger" the economy's overall health, the paper concludes.

