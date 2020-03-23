Fed Unveils Major Expansion of Market Intervention -- 3rd Update

By Nick Timiraos

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's whatever-it-takes moment arrived Monday.

The central bank signaled it would do practically anything -- extending loans to big and small businesses, backstopping funds to municipalities and purchasing hundreds of billions of dollars of government debt -- to help an American economy in a race against time.

"The Fed has done almost everything in its power. They are rolling this stuff out as fast as they can," said Scott Minerd, chief investment officer at money manager Guggenheim Partners LLC.

After throwing its arsenal at funding markets last week to prevent a public health crisis from morphing into a financial crisis, the Fed said it would throw another kitchen sink this week at credit markets that have broken down. The central bank unveiled a new generation of lending facilities to prevent a liquidity crunch from turning into a solvency crisis for American businesses.

The central bank punctuated its moves, announced 90 minutes before markets in the U.S. opened Monday, with an unusually explicit and ominous warning about the perils ahead.

"It has become clear that our economy will face severe disruptions," the Fed said in its statement Monday morning. "Aggressive efforts must be taken across the public and private sectors to limit the losses to jobs and incomes and to promote a swift recovery once the disruptions abate."

Stock futures briefly rallied after the Fed announced its latest steps, before stocks traded lower after markets opened. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell from 0.805% just before the announcement to 0.717% later Monday morning.

The actions backing up the Fed's words show how Mr. Powell has rapidly adopted the crisis-fighting posture that his predecessor, Ben Bernanke, employed in the fall of 2008, during the financial crisis, and that then-European Central Bank President Mario Draghi deployed in 2012, as strains in Europe's sovereign debt markets threatened the Continent's common-currency experiment.

The Fed has already moved much further and faster than it did in late 2008, when the failure of Lehman Brothers sparked a financial panic that aggravated an economy slowing under the weight of a bursting housing bubble. The actions announced Monday to backstop corporate debt and buoy small-business lending take the central bank well past the playbook it used in 2008, when it was focused primarily on preventing financial institutions from failing.

The big question now is how quickly the Fed, working with the Treasury Department and awaiting a potential infusion of funds from Congress, can limit a deepening working-capital crunch moving across the economy.

Economists now expect the economy to experience a severe recession. Morgan Stanley expects the economy to contract at a 30% annualized rate in the April-to-June quarter, after a 2.4% contraction in the current quarter, which it said would send the unemployment rate to 12.8% this spring -- the highest on records that date to 1948.

Among the actions announced Monday, the Fed said that the purchases of Treasury and mortgage securities that it approved one week ago are essentially unlimited and that it would buy $375 billion in Treasury securities and $250 billion in mortgage securities this week.

By point of comparison, the Fed will buy more government-backed debt this week than it did during a controversial round of asset purchases, called quantitative easing or QE, that it undertook between November 2010 and June 2011, when it bought $600 billion in securities.

One week ago, the Fed cut its benchmark rate to near zero and said it would purchase at least $700 billion in Treasury and mortgage securities. It quickly bought hundreds of billions of dollars of securities, prompting Monday's announcement to clarify that there were no caps on potential purchases.

The action will swell the Fed's balance sheet beyond $5 trillion, eclipsing the $4.5 trillion peak reached in 2014, when it ended its final QE program. To support the market for multifamily housing, the central bank said would begin purchasing commercial mortgage-backed securities issued by government-supported entities.

The Fed also said it would launch three new lending facilities, including the crisis-era Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility, or TALF, which the central bank in 2008 used to support consumer and business credit markets. The Fed will lend money to investors to buy securities backed by credit-card loans and other consumer debt.

Two new facilities will support lending for large companies, an unprecedented step for the Fed. One will address the lack of new financing in the $9.5 trillion corporate-debt market by offering bridge loans for up to four years in roughly half of the market that is considered investment grade. That facility limits the payment of dividends and stock buybacks for firms that defer interest payments on their loans.

A second facility is aimed at unclogging the market for existing corporate debt, allowing the Fed to purchase bonds already issued by highly rated companies and certain exchange-traded funds.

Those three facilities are designed to support $300 billion in new financing, and the Treasury Department will cover $30 billion in losses. It expanded two others that were unveiled last week, also backed with $10 billion each from the Treasury, to include additional classes of municipal debt.

The Fed also said it would soon roll out a Main Street Business Lending Program that will support lending to eligible small and midsize businesses. Such a program is likely to depend on additional money from the Treasury Department, and the Fed didn't provide details about it Monday.

The programs show how the traditional lines the Fed might have been unwilling to cross have been washed away by an unfolding economic catastrophe. "I wouldn't rule out anything at this point," said Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker in an interview last week. "We need to be creative and collaborative with our colleagues in the administration and Congress to come up with solutions."

The central bank's announcement came as lawmakers on Capitol Hill debated a plan to help reload the Fed's weaponry. The Trump administration and Senate Republicans proposed on Sunday providing $425 billion to the U.S. Treasury that could be used to capitalize the kind of lending programs the Fed unveiled Monday. The bill hit a procedural roadblock after Democrats said it needed to do more to aid individuals facing unemployment or lack of income.

"If it comes to fruition, this would be very powerful because $425 billion in loss protection is enormous," said Roberto Perli, a former Fed economist who is now an analyst at research firm Cornerstone Macro.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday the Fed could leverage the money into $4 trillion of new loans, but analysts said that would be true only if the loans were of the highest quality.

While the Fed is barred from buying private-sector assets or longer-dated municipal debt, it can invoke "unusual and exigent" circumstances to lend against these assets in so-called 13(3) facilities, so named for the section of its charter that grants these authorities. These programs require the approval of the Treasury secretary.

In a statement Monday, Mr. Mnuchin said he expected to increase the Treasury's support of the newly unveiled lending facilities should Congress provide the type of funding outlined in the current Senate bill.

The proposal from Congress would also confer an important signal of political support for the Fed's actions. While the central bank is operationally independent, its autonomy can be curtailed by lawmakers if they decide the Fed has misused its authorities. For example, after the Fed used its 13(3) powers in 2008 to enable unpopular bailouts, Congress placed restrictions on how the Fed could use those powers.

Mr. Powell has met extensively with lawmakers during his two years as chairman to improve the central bank's standing on Capitol Hill.

The new lending operations announced Monday follow the creation of three additional programs unveiled last week. One aims to unclog dysfunctional markets for short-term corporate IOUs called commercial paper. The central bank said the Commercial Paper Funding Facility would now be open to include highly-quality debt issued by municipalities.

A second program launched last week allows approved dealers of U.S. government debt to borrow against some stocks, municipal debt and highly rated corporate bonds.

And a third seeks to prevent runs on money-market funds, which investors generally treat as safe as cash. The Fed expanded this program to include certain municipal money-market funds on Friday, and on Monday it said it would include a wider range of securities, including municipal variable-rate demand notes and bank certificates of deposit.

