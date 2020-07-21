Fed, Walmart share the push to #maskup

YORK, S.C./LEVELLAND, Texas/CHICAGO, July 21 (Reuters) - Ask
a Federal Reserve official what is the most important step
needed to get the economy on track from the body blow dealt by
the coronavirus pandemic, and you will likely get a short and
fast answer: Wear a mask.
It is a message now rolling out with greater repetition and
urgency from the most influential U.S. economic players in both
the public and private spheres as early signs of a fast recovery
have begun to fade amid a resurgence of the disease in most
states and rising deaths. (Open https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR in an
external browser for a Reuters interactive)
In the absence of any uniform national policy from the Trump
administration regarding the use of face coverings in public to
prevent the spread of COVID-19, Fed officials have made mask
wearing a centerpiece of their public appearances. And on Monday
Walmart Inc - the country's largest retailer and private
employer - began requiring masks for shoppers in all of its
stores, including the roughly one-third of its 5,000 U.S.
locations in areas with no state or local mask mandate.
“Generally what we are seeing is customers complying with
the face covering requirement," a company spokeswoman said. "As
we’ve seen in stores located in areas under a government
mandate, customers are showing up with a face covering or
putting one on when asked.”
Federal Reserve officials have used their particular perch
to try to spread the word. Regional reserve bank presidents keep
a steady pace of appearances before local service clubs like the
Rotary, Chamber of Commerce and other organizations.
Along with discussing the intricacies of Fed programs and
monetary policy, they have become default hygiene coaches at a
moment when success overcoming a global health crisis may hinge
on small steps of personal responsibility.
"I overemphasize in my public comments wearing a mask
because it's a message that everyone listening can act on,"
Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan told Reuters
in an interview.
Kaplan, whose Fed district encompassing Texas and portions
of New Mexico, Oklahoma and Louisiana has been hit hard in the
latest leg of the outbreak, continued: "I'm not the only one,
but I'm one of several, that if I consistently emphasize this
point and connect it to the economy ... and unemployment, maybe
we can get more widespread adoption and maybe help to fight this
virus."
THE WALMART EFFECT
The move by Walmart is perhaps the broadest micro-level
experiment yet in pushing behavior in that direction, one which
economists at Goldman Sachs say is associated with
"significantly better" coronavirus outcomes. According to their
modeling, a national mask mandate would be as effective as a
full lockdown and without the 5% hit to economic growth
associated with full activity restrictions.
In York County, South Carolina - a state where the governor,
Republican Henry McMaster, has refused to issue a mask mandate -
there was some early indications of Walmart's influence.
Before the company's mask requirement kicked in, signs at
Walmart's York store said masks "are recommended while you
shop." During a 30-minute window on Friday afternoon, about a
third of shoppers wore no mask as they were seen entering the
store.
On Monday morning, the sign had changed to say masks were
required and compliance appeared to have improved. Of those
entering the store during another half-hour period, 119 had
masks on before they entered. Only 16 did not, including three
young children with their parents.
The great majority of shoppers also wore masks at two stores
around Atlanta, where the Democratic mayor has imposed a mask
mandate and the Republican governor has sued to stop it. Fewer
than 30 shoppers out of about 300 observed in a 30-minute period
at a store in McDonough, a Republican-leaning suburb, tried to
enter the store without a mask on Monday afternoon and most of
those accepted one offered by store staff at the entrance. Only
three refused and left.
'I'M JUST STUBBORN'
At Walmart's store in Levelland, Texas, a conservative town
of 13,500 people sitting on the sun-baked plains 30 miles west
of Lubbock, most people wore masks upon entering on Monday, but
the few who refused breezed into the store with no problems or
confrontations. Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, has
mandated mask wearing in all counties with at least 20 cases,
which includes Hockley County where Levelland sits.
In a 30-minute window around midday on Monday, 112 people
entered the store wearing a mask while just seven walked in with
no face covering at all. A Walmart employee at the door said
nothing to those not wearing a mask.
One mask-less customer was a middle-aged woman wearing a red
shirt with the words “FEAR NOT" emblazoned in black lettering.
The woman, who agreed to speak only if cited by her first name,
Ashley, detailed several reasons for refusing to wear a face
covering but said it mostly came down to one: "I'm just
stubborn, and I don't like people telling me what to do."
Meanwhile, mask compliance was nearly 100% at a number of
Walmart stores observed in areas that have had mask mandates for
weeks or longer, such as Danbury, Connecticut and Chicago.
"I'm surprised Walmart has to tell people to wear masks at
all; it’s ludicrous," said Amy Arenson, 54, a homemaker who
regularly shops at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Chicago's
Boystown neighborhood.
"What's the big deal? It's like wearing pants. You have to
wear pants when you go shopping and then you can take them off
when you go home. No one has to force you to wear pants and they
shouldn't have to force you to wear a mask."
(Reporting by Howard Schneider, Brad Brooks and Richa Naidu;
Additional reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta; Ann Saphir in San
Francisco; and Melissa Fares in New York
Writing by Dan Burns; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)