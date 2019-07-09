Fed Wants to Teach Banks Through Stress Tests, Not Fail Them, Quarles Says --Update

By Lalita Clozel

BOSTON -- A top Federal Reserve official said his agency's tests of whether big banks can withstand a future economic shock need to be more predictable and easier for firms to pass.

"Like a teacher, we don't want banks to fail; we want them to learn," Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles said in a Tuesday speech at a Fed conference on stress tests. He added that failing banks "is not the purpose of stress testing, and it never has been."

Mr. Quarles and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told the conference that stress tests must evolve to remain relevant at a time when the financial system is better capitalized than it was before the 2008 financial crisis.

The stress tests were implemented after the crisis to ensure banks could weather a future economic crisis with enough capital to continue lending.

Mr. Quarles said the central bank could make the exercise less volatile by averaging out results over time.

"This wouldn't affect the overall stringency of the tests," Mr. Quarles said. "But mathematically, it would mean that no single year could have an outsized influence on the amount of capital that a bank is required to maintain."

He added the Fed was considering ways to make the process more transparent by letting the public and banking industry weigh in on the hypothetical scenarios that banks must run their balance sheets through each year.

"If stress tests are to continue to be relevant and effective, I strongly believe that they must continue to change," Mr. Quarles said. "They must respond to changes in the economy, the financial system and the risk-management capabilities of firms."

The Fed recently made it easier for banks to pass the stress tests, easing a qualitative component of the exam that evaluates banks on their risk management. It also proposed eliminating the possibility of banks failing another part of the test, which measures their ability to clear regulatory capital requirements under the doomsday scenario.

Mr. Quarles said after his speech that the changes don't represent a watering down of the stress tests, as some Democratic critics have argued. "When you dispassionately look at what we're doing, we're not reducing the stringency of the test," Mr. Quarles said. They "actually improve our ability to run a good test," he added.

Write to Lalita Clozel at lalita.clozel.@wsj.com