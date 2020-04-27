Fed Will Broaden Municipal Lending Program Eligibility -- Update

By Nick Timiraos

The Federal Reserve said Monday it will broaden the number of local governments from which it will buy debt through a forthcoming central bank lending program.

The Fed will allow one borrower for each county of at least 500,000 people and city of at least 250,000, down from earlier cutoffs of 2 million and 1 million, respectively.

The central bank will also purchase debt with maturities of up to three years, instead of any earlier cap of two years.

The Fed will lend up to $500 billion through the facility, and the Treasury Department has provided $35 billion to cover any losses.

The central bank has strong support from lawmakers and other elected officials to expand the number of municipalities that are able to borrow through the Fed.

The Fed announced the program more than two weeks ago and initially limited participation to 76 issuers -- including all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The latest change will allow for as many as 261 state, city and county issuers to participate.

The Fed will require issuers to have been highly rated as of April 8, which is the day before the Fed announced the creation of the municipal lending program.

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com